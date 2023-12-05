Wananami Remote Community School wins prestigious WA Education award

The prestigious WA Education Awards 2023 have acknowledged Wananami Remote Community School as one of the state's top five exceptional education facilities.

The kindergarten to year 6 school, located on Mount Barnett Station in the Kimberley region, was acknowledged with the Excellence in Cultural Responsiveness Award.

Wananami Remote Community School is dedicated to nurturing confident and knowledgeable leaders who embrace their Ngarinyin culture and heritage.

The school takes great pride in its ability to connect and collaborate with the local community, creating a safe and engaging learning environment for its students.

Furthermore, Wananami Remote Community School values and respects Aboriginal ways of knowing, being, and doing, and has a strong science program that combines Western Australian curriculum science with traditional Aboriginal knowledge.

Additionally, the school offers a wide range of culturally responsive learning opportunities in language, arts, and culture, ensuring that students are well-prepared for success in both their academic and future endeavours.

Wananami Remote Community School principal Nikki Sandilands, said the school weas thrilled to receive the Excellence in Cultural Responsiveness award.

"This award not only recognises the school, but celebrates the amazing work our communities and families do in guiding the cultural learning program within our school," Ms Sandilands said.

"Our students are able to 'thrive in two-worlds to be strong, smart, proud and deadly leaders for future generations,' as a result of this incredible partnership.

"Our community members determine the cultural learning goals for our students each term and share their Ngarinyin knowledge with students and staff, and then our school staff do an amazing job of linking this traditional knowledge, culture and histories within the curriculum.

"This award is recognition of this wonderful partnership and we can't wait to continue this amazing work moving forward."

Wananami Remote Community School will be awarded $20,000 to support a project or program of the school's choosing.