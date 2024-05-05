Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Kuku Yalanji woman Jessica Mauboy to perform at Sir Doug Nicholls Round opener

Jackson Clark -
Jessica Mauboy will return to her hometown of Darwin to perform during Sir Doug Nicholls Round. (Image: Craig Greenhill)

International superstar Jessica Mauboy will return to her hometown of Darwin to perform during the pre-match entertainment for the Sir Doug Nicholls Round opener between Gold Coast and Geelong.

Mauboy – a two-time ARIA Award winner – was announced as the headline performer during the week.

The Kuku Yalanji woman is an ambassador for Australian Made Week, which is a campaign celebrating and supporting local makers and growers by encouraging consumers to seek out products with the green and gold kangaroo.

Mauboy said that she was looking forward to performing again in the Top End.

"The fact that I get to come home to Darwin and perform at the opening game of Sir Doug Nicholls Round as part of my role is icing on the cake," Mauboy said.

Mauboy is a three-time winner of the National Indigenous Music Awards Artist of the Year and has recorded six top-ten albums and 16 top-ten singles throughout a career that has spanned multiple decades.

AFL Executive General Manager Inclusion and Social Policy Tanya Hosch said it was great to have Mauboy as part of the Sir Doug Nicholls Round festivities.

"It's fantastic to have multi-ARIA Award winning R&B-pop artist, songwriter and actress Jess Mauboy in Darwin to celebrate the opening match of Sir Doug Nicholls Round," Hosch said.

"Sir Doug Nicholls Round provides an important opportunity for footy to acknowledge and celebrate the contributions of First Nations people to our game and the Nation.

"Having Jess join us for this occasion is something that we know many people will enjoy and adds so much to our festivities."

Gold Coast Suns Deputy Chief Executive Simon Fitzgibbon the club's Thursday night showdown with Geelong provided a 'fantastic opportunity' for his club.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for our club to host the opening match of Sir Doug Nicholls Round in the Northern Territory - a region with which we have such a deep connection.

"Having a world-renowned and locally-made talent such as Jess performing pre-match in her home city will only add to what will be a great experience to begin an iconic round on the AFL calendar.

"We currently have 10 players with connections to the Northern Territory on our AFL and AFLW lists and we're looking forward to immersing ourselves in the local communities throughout our week's stay in the Territory."

   Related   

Kurtley Beale
Returning Beale must 'find his feet'
Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt is well aware of the on-field threat Kurtley Beale...
Marco Monteverde 11 May 2024
Racism In Sport
Judiciary gaffe 'weird', but no issue for Jarome Luai
Jarome Luai insists he took no offence at being wrongly mentioned in the Spencer...
Scott Bailey 11 May 2024
Sport
Eagles eyeing Flyin' Ryan return as confidence rebuilds
West Coast coach Adam Simpson wants Liam Ryan to become Flyin' Ryan again, but...
Justin Chadwick 11 May 2024
Sport
Storm rookie No.1 Sua thrives on Slater's magic dust
Billy Slater is still weaving his magic at Melbourne Storm with new razzle-dazzl...
Joe Gould 11 May 2024

   Jackson Clark   

Sport
Kalgoorlie product Tyrell Dewar set for West Coast debut
Kalgoorlie product Tyrell Dewar will complete a fairy-tale journey into the big...
Jackson Clark 10 May 2024
Sport
Wanganeen-Milera set for 50th game as Liam Henry makes return
Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera will play his 50th AFL match and speedster Liam Henry is...
Jackson Clark 10 May 2024
Sport
Suns name Territory trio for homecoming clash against North Melbourne
The Gold Coast Suns have named a trio of Territorians ahead of its clash against...
Jackson Clark 10 May 2024
Sport
Waalitj Marawar release 2024 Indigenous jumper
West Coast have launched its 2024 Indigenous jumper ahead of its Sir Doug Nichol...
Jackson Clark 10 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."