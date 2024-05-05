Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Strengthening WA Aboriginal Languages

Rhiannon Clarke -
A meeting of the network members in Broome in 2023 (Image: supplied)

The WA Network of Aboriginal Language Centres expressed gratitude this week for the recent WA government funding that will help them in their mission to preserve and promote Aboriginal languages.

The Network, consisting of six language centres spanning the Kimberley, Pilbara, Midwest, and Perth regions, plays a vital role in achieving Closing the Gap Target 16 by ensuring the growth and vitality of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander languages.

Program Manager at the Bundiyarra Irra Wangga Language Centre, Zain Laudehr-May, said it is vital to support, empower and invest in the work that Aboriginal people and communities are doing to keep their Aboriginal languages strong.

"Whilst many First Nations languages in Western Australia remain strong, many are under threat, time is not on our side as Elders pass away and language stops being spoken," he said.

With the disappearance of every language, not only is valuable thinking, culture, and tradition lost, but also important environmental, technological, social, and economic knowledge. This results in a significant loss of Indigenous history and a diminished understanding of the world for all Australians.

The WA Network of Aboriginal Language Centres mission to preserve and promote Aboriginal languages. (Image: supplied)

The Network said that funding support is essential to establish a dedicated secretariat that will facilitate collaboration among the Centres, promote knowledge sharing, and engage with the government to develop necessary strategies and policies for the preservation of strong languages.

"In the longer term we would like to establish a peak body for WA Aboriginal Languages, providing an ongoing vehicle to support language maintenance and revitalisation," said Mr Laudehr-May.

"The Commonwealth Indigenous Languages and Arts funding supports the work of the language Centres.

"Commonwealth funding is predominantly project based and does not include funding for this important collective initiative."

"This state government support will be a game-changer for the way that we can all work together to support Aboriginal people and communities across Western Australia to keep languages strong."

Kimberley Language Resource Centre from the Network manger Lee-Anne Smith said Aboriginal language plays a crucial role in preserving culture and identity, regardless of whether individuals speak an Aboriginal language or not.

"Research shows that investment in language provides economic benefits and opportunities, builds social capital, supports cultural identification and participation and supports positive emotional health," she said.

The six language centres are Bundiyarra Irra Wangga Language Centre in Geraldton, Kimberley Language Resource Centre in Halls Creek, Mirima Dawang Woorlab-gerring Kununurra, Noongar Boodja Language Centre in Perth, Mabu Yawuru Ngan-ga in Broome, and Wangka Maya Pilbara Aboriginal Language Centre in South Hedland.

   Related   

Coronial Inquest
Senator slams treatment of Tasmanian Aboriginal remains as backlash continues
Greens senator Dorinda Cox has slammed the treatment of Aboriginal remains, whic...
Callan Morse 11 May 2024
News
Banyar Jagun's crafty and courageous move to get its products on Woolworths shelves
When proud Wiradjuri man Nathan Dureau spruiked his business idea to a major ret...
Brendan Foster 11 May 2024
News
SNAICC calls for affordable childcare for Indigenous families in upcoming budget
The peak body for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children has called for...
Dechlan Brennan 11 May 2024
News
New ambulances part of push to close health gap in remote Central Australian communities
Two new high-tech ambulances geared to help save lives and increase emergency re...
Giovanni Torre 10 May 2024

   Rhiannon Clarke   

News
Push to restore Lake Monger's original name - Galup - gains momentum
A movement led by Whadjuk Noongar Elders to restore the name of Lake Monger to '...
Rhiannon Clarke 8 May 2024
News
Funding boost for protecting Country through new WA national parks
The WA conservation alliance Partnership for the Outback has welcomed $73 millio...
Rhiannon Clarke 7 May 2024
News
Strengthening WA Aboriginal Languages
The WA Network of Aboriginal Language Centres expressed gratitude this week for...
Rhiannon Clarke 5 May 2024
News
Tremane Baxter-Edwards will push for positive change in WA's Youth Parliament
17-year-old Tremane Baxter-Edwards from Wyndham has been chosen to represent the...
Rhiannon Clarke 7 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."