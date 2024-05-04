Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Culturally significant items returned from Germany to South Australia's Kaurna community

Dechlan Brennan -
(L-R) Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong, German Minister for Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock and Kaurna man Lewis O’Brien on Friday. (Image: Michael Errey/AAP)

After almost two centuries, four historical Indigenous items have been returned to South Australia's Kaurna community from Germany.

Lutheran missionaries sent a kathawirri (sword), tantanaku (club or bark peeler), wirnta (spear), and wikatyi (net) to Germany - highly significant items for the Kaurna people - after being given them in an exchange at Pirltawardli (Possum Park) in 1840.

The items have been temporarily stored by the Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies (AIATSIS) since they were brought back from Germany by Chairperson of Kaurna Yerta Aboriginal Corporation (KYAC), Mitzi Nam, in August of last year.

On Friday they were officially handed over to the Kaurna people during a celebration at Pirltawardl, with German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, Annalena Baerbock, in attendance.

Ms Nam said both KYAC and the entire Kaurna community were "thrilled" the items had been returned home.

"Home to where they were part of the lives of the Kaurna people that created them and where they were such integral parts of our lives," she said.

"These items may no longer be used in the day-to-day lives of the living Kaurna people, but they are part of our story, our culture and we share a deep and significant connection with them."

Ms Nam said she hoped the homecoming of the items was only "the beginning," of pieces of Kaurna culture and heritage coming back to where they belong.

The returned Kaurna artefacts (Image: Michael Errey/AAP)

The Kaurna people and the Grassi Museum in Leipzig have been in discussions for five years over the return, after Senior Kaurna man Michael Kumatpi O'Brien submitted an application for their return on behalf of the Kaurna community.

AIATSIS interim chief executive, Leonard Hill said the achievement of bringing the historical items home was a result of the strong collaboration between the Kaurna people, the Grassi Museum, and the German Government, adding AIATSIS were "honoured" to have been entrusted with temporary care of the items.

"We recognise the importance of returning cultural heritage material to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples to support cultural revitalisation and resurgence," Mr Hill said.

"AIATSIS sees this return as the beginning of an ongoing collaboration and is looking forward to continuing our conversations with German collecting institutions."

The Lutheran missionaries were researching and publishing Kaurna language and vocabulary lists when they were given the items, initially giving them to the Dresden historical museum in 1840.

Speaking on Friday, Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney, said repatriation helps tell the full story of Australia's history.

"These items show us how Kaurna mob lived on – and with – Country over 180 years ago. A small insight into the 65,000-year-old connection Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have to these lands, waters, and skies," Ms Burney said.

The Minister said the return of the historical items supported the transfer of cultural knowledge for future generations.

"Elders will share [their] story with their sons, daughters, nieces, nephews, and cousins; about these very items," she said.

"It is how our connection to culture remains strong."

   Related   

Coronial Inquest
Senator slams treatment of Tasmanian Aboriginal remains as backlash continues
Greens senator Dorinda Cox has slammed the treatment of Aboriginal remains, whic...
Callan Morse 11 May 2024
News
Banyar Jagun's crafty and courageous move to get its products on Woolworths shelves
When proud Wiradjuri man Nathan Dureau spruiked his business idea to a major ret...
Brendan Foster 11 May 2024
News
SNAICC calls for affordable childcare for Indigenous families in upcoming budget
The peak body for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children has called for...
Dechlan Brennan 11 May 2024
News
New ambulances part of push to close health gap in remote Central Australian communities
Two new high-tech ambulances geared to help save lives and increase emergency re...
Giovanni Torre 10 May 2024

   Dechlan Brennan   

News
SNAICC calls for affordable childcare for Indigenous families in upcoming budget
The peak body for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children has called for...
Dechlan Brennan 11 May 2024
News
Queensland Police refuse to give details on why First Nations Advisory group was sacked
Queensland Police have refused to outline the reasons why the force’s First Nati...
Dechlan Brennan 10 May 2024
News
Peak body renews call for more funding to combat Indigenous homelessness in Victoria
The peak body for Aboriginal housing in Victoria has welcomed the $15 million in...
Dechlan Brennan 10 May 2024
Health
New culturally safe cancer clinic opens in Victoria
A culturally safe First Nations Cancer Clinic has opened in Victoria, which will...
Dechlan Brennan 10 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."