Ugle-Hagan likely to return for Bulldogs' clash against Hawthorn

Western Bulldogs key forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan is likely to make his AFL return this weekend against Hawthorn after missing the last fortnight due to personal issues.

Ugle-Hagan was absent in the Bulldogs' big win in Round 6 over St Kilda and loss to Fremantle last week, but will be a welcomed return after the Dogs have suffered some crucial injuries to their forward-line.

Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge said at today's press conference that he the key forward would be a likely inclusion on Sunday.

"Yeah he should be available for selection," Beveridge told media.

"He'll train today (and) trained on Tuesday so we are hoping that we can put his name up on the board.

"He wasn't too far away from being able to play last week, he just had such an interrupted preparation (we thought) it was a better idea for him to have another week off and get some momentum in his training again.

"So hopefully he trains really well today and he'll play on Sunday if he gets through okay – he seems well within himself."

The Dogs will go into the Hawks match missing small forwards Cody Weightman and Rhylee West, so they will likely line-up with a taller structured forward-line with Ugle-Hagan's impending inclusion.

Western Bulldogs forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan is likely to return for the Western Bulldogs on Sunday. (Image: Getty Images)

The former number one draft pick has had a strong start to the season averaging just under two goals per game.

Despite missing two games, the Djap Wurrung, Gunditjmara and Noongar man comfortably leads the Western Bulldogs in contested marks, with 16 for the season.

He was the Bulldogs' best player in his last appearance – which was also his 50th AFL game – after gathering 12 disposals, taking five contested marks and kicking three goals against Essendon.

Champion Richmond forward Matthew Richardson praised the key forward on 3AW radio a fortnight ago.

"He's in terrific form, he's really coming of age as a key forward," Richardson said.

"His marking – he's taking it at its highest point – three contested marks per week he is taking."