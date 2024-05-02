Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Ugle-Hagan likely to return for Bulldogs' clash against Hawthorn

Jackson Clark -
Jamarra Ugle-Hagan has been in strong form for the Western Bulldogs. (Image: Getty Images)

Western Bulldogs key forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan is likely to make his AFL return this weekend against Hawthorn after missing the last fortnight due to personal issues.

Ugle-Hagan was absent in the Bulldogs' big win in Round 6 over St Kilda and loss to Fremantle last week, but will be a welcomed return after the Dogs have suffered some crucial injuries to their forward-line.

Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge said at today's press conference that he the key forward would be a likely inclusion on Sunday.

"Yeah he should be available for selection," Beveridge told media.

"He'll train today (and) trained on Tuesday so we are hoping that we can put his name up on the board.

"He wasn't too far away from being able to play last week, he just had such an interrupted preparation (we thought) it was a better idea for him to have another week off and get some momentum in his training again.

"So hopefully he trains really well today and he'll play on Sunday if he gets through okay – he seems well within himself."

The Dogs will go into the Hawks match missing small forwards Cody Weightman and Rhylee West, so they will likely line-up with a taller structured forward-line with Ugle-Hagan's impending inclusion.

Western Bulldogs forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan is likely to return for the Western Bulldogs on Sunday. (Image: Getty Images)

The former number one draft pick has had a strong start to the season averaging just under two goals per game.

Despite missing two games, the Djap Wurrung, Gunditjmara and Noongar man comfortably leads the Western Bulldogs in contested marks, with 16 for the season.

He was the Bulldogs' best player in his last appearance – which was also his 50th AFL game – after gathering 12 disposals, taking five contested marks and kicking three goals against Essendon.

Champion Richmond forward Matthew Richardson praised the key forward on 3AW radio a fortnight ago.

"He's in terrific form, he's really coming of age as a key forward," Richardson said.

"His marking – he's taking it at its highest point – three contested marks per week he is taking."

   Related   

Kurtley Beale
Returning Beale must 'find his feet'
Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt is well aware of the on-field threat Kurtley Beale...
Marco Monteverde 11 May 2024
Racism In Sport
Judiciary gaffe 'weird', but no issue for Jarome Luai
Jarome Luai insists he took no offence at being wrongly mentioned in the Spencer...
Scott Bailey 11 May 2024
Sport
Eagles eyeing Flyin' Ryan return as confidence rebuilds
West Coast coach Adam Simpson wants Liam Ryan to become Flyin' Ryan again, but...
Justin Chadwick 11 May 2024
Sport
Storm rookie No.1 Sua thrives on Slater's magic dust
Billy Slater is still weaving his magic at Melbourne Storm with new razzle-dazzl...
Joe Gould 11 May 2024

   Jackson Clark   

Sport
Kalgoorlie product Tyrell Dewar set for West Coast debut
Kalgoorlie product Tyrell Dewar will complete a fairy-tale journey into the big...
Jackson Clark 10 May 2024
Sport
Wanganeen-Milera set for 50th game as Liam Henry makes return
Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera will play his 50th AFL match and speedster Liam Henry is...
Jackson Clark 10 May 2024
Sport
Suns name Territory trio for homecoming clash against North Melbourne
The Gold Coast Suns have named a trio of Territorians ahead of its clash against...
Jackson Clark 10 May 2024
Sport
Waalitj Marawar release 2024 Indigenous jumper
West Coast have launched its 2024 Indigenous jumper ahead of its Sir Doug Nichol...
Jackson Clark 10 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."