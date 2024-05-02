"He's going through a pretty steep learning curve": Bulldogs coach on young gun Ryley Sanders

Despite a dominant performance in Footscray's practice match last week, Bulldogs young gun Ryley Sanders is unlikely to get a senior recall against Hawthorn.

Sanders was arguably best-on-ground with 33 disposals and nine clearances as Footscray thrashed the AFL Academy team 16.9 (105) to 7.8 (50) at Whitten Oval.

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge told media that being out of selection favour was a new experience for the 19-year-old.

"It's new for him," Beveridge said during the press conference.

"Between him and say Colby McKercher, they were always the best two players in Tasmania coming through the ranks.

"Once you get into this peak level of competition in our much-loved code, it doesn't necessarily happen seamlessly."

It has been a tumultuous couple of weeks on the field for the Bulldogs first selection in last year's AFL National Draft.

The talented junior was controversially substituted out of the game against Essendon, which left him visibly frustrated while sitting on the Bulldogs' interchange bench.

Ryley Sanders look dejected after being substituted against Essendon. (Image: Channel 7)

The following week, Sanders started as the sub in the Bulldogs' big win over St Kilda, before being omitted for last weekend's clash against Fremantle at Optus Stadium.

Beveridge was optimistic about the young pup's future and said that the time spent at a lower level will only improve him as a footballer.

"He's going through a pretty steep learning curve around some of the things in his game that are going to make him a better player," he said.

"It's great that he's had a look at it (AFL level).

"Probably his most prolific period that he's played was the second half in Tasmania against the Hawks in the pre-season – he really played well in that second half so that was important for him.

"We will keep working through that with him and when he does come back into the senior team he will be more ready than the last time he was in."

Sanders – who was one of the most highly-rated players in last year's draft – made his AFL debut in the Round 1 loss to Melbourne and has played six games for the Bulldogs.