Mary Fowler, Jada Whyman poised for silverware in opposite pockets of globe

Matildas star Mary Fowler's Manchester City has one hand on the Women's Super League title after critical results went their way at the pointy end of the season this week.

On Tuesday, competition powerhouse Chelsea dropped points to Liverpool keeping them six points adrift of City with just one game in hand over the ladder leaders and a short supply of remaining matchdays to make up the difference.

All 12 teams in England's top competition play each other twice with just two and three games remaining for City and Chelsea respectively.

Fowler was key to the Cityzens strengthening their position with a player of the match performance in a 4-0 late drubbing of Bristol City on Monday with two goals, including a devastating long shot to open her side's account in the 62nd minute, in her 50th appearance for the club.

"I just hit it and hope for the best," the PNG-Australian star joked post-match.

The two clubs at opposite ends of the ladder were locked at 0-0 at the break, with Fowler pointing to a full-squad buy-in being crucial to their fortunes.

"I think It's just saying together throughout the whole game. First half, sometimes, it's not gonna go our way. But it's just (about) coming back in and not getting angry at each other, but pushing each other to do better. And I think that's honestly one of our biggest strengths this season," Fowler said.

Imagine trying to figure out if Mary Fowler is left or right-footed ðŸ'­ Banger off the left, sick touch off the right. Every angle of both. Free to watch highlights ðŸ"² https://t.co/rj9pIHanmn pic.twitter.com/p6OTkquSUl — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) April 29, 2024

It put her side in the box seat to take the title alongside Matildas teammate Alanna Kennedy and snap a five-straight WSL trophy haul for Chelsea, hampered by Sam Kerr's absence with injury this season.

City host third-placed Arsenal - including national side teammates Kyra Cooney-Cross, Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley, before wrapping their season travelling to Aston Villa.

Arsenal got the better of them with a 2-1 win last time they crossed paths in November before being on the right side of the same margin against Villa the following month.

Back at home, untried Matilda's squad goalkeeper and Wiradjuri and Yorta-Yorta woman, Jada Whyman has the chance to lift her second A League trophy in as many years when her Sydney FC line up with Melbourne City in Naarm this weekend.

Whyman, 24, kept a clean sheet in last year's decider as her side put on a 4-0 performance over Western United.

She leads the competition for the same stat this season with 10 games going unbeaten on the goal line, doubling the next best return in her position across the league.

Whyman played her 100th A-League game in March.

Sydney FC and Melbourne City meet for the trophy at AAMI Park on Saturday afternoon.