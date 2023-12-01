Jase Burgoyne to follow in father's footsteps

Port Adelaide youngster Jase Burgoyne will follow in the footsteps of his father, Power champion Peter Burgoyne and adopt the No. 7 jumper from next year.

The No. 7 is one of the most famous numbers in the club's history with club legend Russell Ebert also donning the number for nine seasons during his time with the Magpies.

Burgoyne told Port Adelaide's official website that the number change was a 'pretty big deal for (the) family'.

"I know who's worn the number before me – Dad and Russell Ebert as well, so it's a big honour for me to wear it and hopefully I can carry on the legacy of Dad and the number seven," Burgoyne said.

"Family means everything, Dad got me to where I am today so to be able to repay my Dad by wearing his number is a big deal for me."

The number was vacated after the departure of Xavier Duursma, who requested a move to Essendon during the off-season.

Burgoyne has played 13 games at AFL level since joining the club at the end of the 2021 season.

The 20-year-old had a terrific season in the SANFL, averaging over 20 disposals and almost three tackles per game for the Magpies.

Burgoyne is a third-generation Port Adelaide player with his grandfather Peter Sr playing at the club in 1977.

His father, Peter Jr is considered a club champion having pulled on the jumper 240 times across 13 seasons at the elite level.

Burgoyne's uncle, Shaun and father, Peter played together in Port Adelaide's 2004 premiership win. (Image: AFL)

Burgoyne played in the Power's 2004 premiership win over the Brisbane Lions and is a member of the AFL Indigenous Team of the Century.

Peter told Port Adelaide's website that he was 'proud' that his son would be wearing his old number.

"I wore that number for nearly 200 games and a premiership with the Power, so to have my son now wear the guernsey, I think it's a proud day for our family," he said.

"It's an important number to myself. My father used to wear number seven when he was a bit younger and I've also got seven children, so it's a special number to me.

"It's all about Jase finding his own way and making his own mark now.

"He's got to find his place in the team and it's all about cementing himself and having a successful career and that's what I know will happen for him going forward."