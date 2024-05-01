Funding to tackle family and domestic violence welcome, but falls short

The national peak body for Indigenous domestic and family violence prevention services has welcomed the National Cabinet announcement of $925million for domestic and family violence measures - and the acknowledgement of the national emergency Australian women are facing - but notes authorities have fallen short of any commitment to community-controlled services in desperate need of increased funding to support the disproportionate number of First Nations women and children affected by domestic, sexual, and family violence, says peak body.

National Family Violence Prevention and Legal Services Forum chief executive Kerry Staines, acknowledged the federal government's emergency response to the escalating number of women killed in acts of gender-based violence this year but says "the conversation and actions need to go much further".

"While we note the significance of this meeting and welcome the Federal Government's pledge to provide financial help for women escaping violence, there continues to be a critical shortage of funding for First Nations led Family Violence Prevention and Legal Services that deliver high impact and meaningful results for communities and families across the country," Ms Staines said.

"Our sector has consistently responded to urgent and specific need in their communities, while being underfunded and under resourced yet simultaneously working tirelessly for communities that are overrepresented, since their emergence 25 years ago.

"And with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women 35 times more likely to be victims of domestic violence, and seven times more likely to be victims of domestic homicide than other Australian women, this chronic over-representation demands a considered and proactive approach that is informed by expertise and experience in delivery."

Ms Satins said it is now the time to "get real" about investing in community-controlled organisations which, "despite being starved of resources, are already on the ground delivering services that have a proven track record in making a difference, specifically regarding early intervention, prevention, crisis response and recovery and healing".

"Our door is always open for conversations with government so we can share solutions to addressing these issues in our communities," she said.

First Nations led Family Violence Prevention and Legal Services provide critical frontline legal and non-legal support to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander victims/survivors of family violence in areas including intervention orders, victims of crime assistance, child protection, and family law.