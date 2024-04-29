Calls for immediate action on national epidemic of violence against women

The national peak body for Indigenous domestic and family violence prevention services says there is a need for "immediate action to address a national epidemic" of violence.

The National Family Violence Prevention Legal Services Forum said the mass rallies across the country over the weekend are testament to the need for urgent change.

Forum CEO Kerry Staines said: "What we witnessed on the weekend was a growing presence of our leaders and men joining the conversation – fathers, brothers, sons - all standing in solidarity for what is without a doubt a national epidemic."

"This is not a women's issue this is a whole of community issue and it will take a whole of community response to address this epidemic," Ms Staines said.

"Well done to the What Were You Wearing team for your courage and determination in aid of ours and many other's efforts to bring this critical message to the streets.

"The time for talking is done. We need immediate action and funding for solutions that we know work and that save women's lives.

"As the only national peak body funded to address domestic, family, and sexual violence experienced by First Nations communities, it is vital that our sector is recognised for their work, skills, and expertise, that investment is immediate to deliver critical and culturally appropriate support to our communities. Our members have the solutions."

Ms Staines urged an immediate investment of $100 million into the sector because "with no additional funding for FVPLS we have no ability to reach all families in need and as a result, a huge gap in support remains with devastating impacts for communities".

The Forum noted that violence against women leads to one woman's death every four days, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare. The crisis is more pronounced for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women, who are 34 times more likely to be hospitalised and 10 times more likely to die from violent assault than other women.

Brisbane rally on 28 April 2024 against domestic violence. Image: Darren England (AAP)

​

"Now is the time to get real about investing in community-controlled organisations that are already on the ground delivering services that have a proven track record in making a difference, specifically regarding early intervention, prevention, crisis response and recovery and healing," Ms Staines said.

The National Family Violence Prevention & Legals Services Forum provides critical frontline legal and non-legal support to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander victims/survivors of family violence in areas including intervention orders, victims of crime assistance, child protection and family law.

Established 12 years ago, the Forum provides expert national policy advice in areas of policy, planning and law reform, and advocates for safety and justice for First Nations people affected by family violence.