Ruling the ratings: heart-stealing family face fears in season 2

The Rule family stole hearts in the first season of fly-on-the-wall series Family Rules. Now they’re back.

The second season of Family Rules begins on NITV on November 14 and it is set to be just as endearing as the first.

Single Mum Daniella Borg and eight of her nine beautiful daughters — aged 14 to 31 — continue to meet life’s challenges.

Film cameras accompany various members of the family as they house hunt, get their driver’s licence, get their first job, go to high school and university, and confront their fears.

In the first episode of the new series, 21-year-old Sharna faces her fear of heights by abseiling.

The new season was filmed over about five or six months last year.

Ms Borg, a Noongar woman and high school Aboriginal Indigenous Education Officer, lives with her family in the outer suburbs of Perth.

She said the family was surprised and delighted when the first season of Family Rules was a hit when it aired in early 2017.

“Who would have thought?” she said.

“It’s just everyday lives but I think that’s what people want to see. They want to see things that are relatable and we’re not that far-fetched — apart from having nine kids!”

“But the things that you would see on series two, a parent with one child would have those same experiences.”

For those new to the series, Ms Borg has raised her daughters alone after their father Kevin Rule, died tragically in 2004.

The family has been called Australia’s answer to the Kardashians, but Ms Borg has said there are no similarities.

The first series has been credited with overturning stereotypes.

Ms Borg said there are some great stories in season two too.

“There will be some great story lines like facing fears which is something we can all relate to,” she said.

“It’s something that we all do in life. We all make a decision. We are always coming to the crossroads of decision time and what we are going to do with our lives.”

“Sometimes there are expectations in a family and we have those in our family such as graduating. That’s the expectation in this family. You have to graduate. Anything you do after that, that’s your choice, but you have to get to year 12.”

“And then some of the things that can resonate with people out there is that sometimes things don’t go to plan and that’s ok.”

Ms Borg said the series is a wonderful record of family life. A third season could be on the cards.

“We’ve got our own memorabilia that’s made in an outstanding format that we can pass on for generations and generations,” she said.

“That’s the most beneficial thing that has come out of this. I have something to carry on through the generations and it’s wonderful — and not just for my family but for future generations to see how we used to be.”

“Who knows what’s going to happen in 50 or 100 years? It’s great.”

The new weekly series will premiere on NITV on November 14 at 8.30pm. It will be available for catch up on SBS On Demand.

By Wendy Caccetta