National Indigenous Times

Opinion
Country is the essence of who we are
It’s sometimes difficult to put into words for those who are not First Peoples w...
Ngarra Murray 30 Apr 2024
Truth telling has never been more important than it is right now. In the p...
Professor Eleanor Bourke 17 Apr 2024
The Northern Territory holds the dubious distinction of having the highest rate...
Jocelyn Cull 16 Apr 2024
This statement by Dr Hannah McGlade was delivered to the UN Permanent Forum for...
Dr Hannah McGlade 16 Apr 2024
Earlier this week, the Prime Minister announced that King Charles had approved t...
Zak Kirkup 4 Apr 2024
Martu people set out new vision for climate-appropriate housing and community infrastructure
Martu people living in remote communities in the Western Desert have set out a n...
Tony McRae and Kieran Wong Apr 3, 2024
Truth and Treaty: Victoria continues progress towards reconciliation
Victoria has come a long way since the Federal Court declared in 1998 that the n...
Natalie Hutchins Mar 29, 2024
Change in remote jobs strategy could benefit the whole country
Last week the Minister for Indigenous Australians, the Hon. Linda Burney MP, gav...
Zak Kirkup Mar 27, 2024
Inquests expose racist heart of policing in Australia
While racism in policing has long been denied by authorities, we’re now witnessi...
Dr Hannah McGlade Mar 26, 2024
Empires come and go but Indigenous peoples remain
Global Citizen started here in on Naarm lands in the Kulin nation, after Nelson...
Jesse J. Fleay Mar 12, 2024
Imagine if remote community houses were designed by their Indigenous residents
Imagine driving into a remote town like Tennant Creek, half way between Darwin a...
Dr Simon Quilty Mar 4, 2024
Indigenous Procurement Policy review could have profound impact
Within days the public comment period of one of the most significant government...
Zak Kirkup Feb 28, 2024
Opposition to Truth and Justice commission is founded on a lie
As the recently retired Senator Pat Dodson bows out with his integrity intact, F...
Jesse J. Fleay Feb 15, 2024
Load More