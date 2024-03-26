National Indigenous Times

Native Title
Aunty Jeanie Moran vows to continue legal battle after court loss
Barada Bana, Yuin and Cammeraygal woman Jeanie Moran's legal battle over native...
Joseph Guenzler 10 May 2024
Specific merit criteria ensuring energy proponents included quality engagement a...
David Prestipino 10 May 2024
First Nations groups across the country are setting the agenda with private sect...
David Prestipino 9 May 2024
The critical role of Indigenous communities in Australia's transition to clean e...
David Prestipino 7 May 2024
WHAT WAS CLAIMED White people need permission to enter native title land in Aus...
Nik Dirga 6 May 2024
Yamatji Nation and DWER partner to train Traditional Owners in water management
The Yamatji Nation, in collaboration with the Department of Water and Envi...
Zak Kirkup May 4, 2024
Indigenous involvement crucial to Australia's renewable energy dreams
A review by a specialist hydrogen research centre said there are glaring inclusi...
David Prestipino May 3, 2024
'Sucked dry': AGM told Rio Tinto won't mine Jabiluka, but concerns grow over Pilbara water extraction
Rio Tinto's relationships with Traditional Owners in the Pilbara came under the...
David Prestipino May 3, 2024
NT Land Councils invited to apply for further terms as Native Title Representative Bodies
Minister for Indigenous Australians, Linda Burney, has invited land councils in...
Dechlan Brennan Apr 4, 2024
Land Council to consult Traditional Owners after Northern Territory's record $228m exploration
One of Australia's biggest land councils said it would consult Traditional Owner...
David Prestipino Apr 3, 2024
Truth and Treaty: Victoria continues progress towards reconciliation
Victoria has come a long way since the Federal Court declared in 1998 that the n...
Natalie Hutchins Mar 29, 2024
YMAC defends temporary office closures, won't provide details on Perth refurbishment
One of Western Australia's most prominent Native Title bodies has defended closi...
David Prestipino Mar 27, 2024
New PKKP Aboriginal Corporation chair to focus on Country and culture
Protecting culture and Country will be key areas of focus for the new chairperso...
David Prestipino Mar 26, 2024
