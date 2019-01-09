Moylan-Coombs observes appetite for change: looks to create upset in Abbott’s Warringah electorate

First Nations woman Susan Moylan-Coombs will officially launch her campaign for Tony Abbot’s federal seat of Warringah in Sydney on January 21 — five days before Australia Day.

“I want to get in on the conversation around January 26 and start that conversation in a way that advocates for healing and truth telling,” she says.

Ms Moylan-Coombs announced she would run as an Independent candidate for the seat on Christmas Eve.

She is also interested in taking over Mr Abbott’s role as special envoy on Indigenous affairs.

Ms Moylan-Coombs said she had decided to run for federal parliament because Australia and the Warringah electorate deserve better than the current government.

She was buoyed by Independent Kerryn Phelps historic win in Malcolm Turnbull’s old electorate of Wentworth in October.

“I watched very closely what happened in Wentworth with Kerryn Phelps,” Ms Moylan-Coombs said.

“I saw there was an appetite for change and the way people responded to her …”

“I think the Australian public are sick of the Australian government and the way they do politics and I think we, the people of Australia, deserve better. In terms of Warringah, I think we deserve better.”

“There are things that are important to the people of Warringah. I’ve been living here for 50 years. I grew up here. I raised my kids here. I thought I’d step into the ring, I’ll put up my hand and I’ll give it my best shot.”

Ms Moylan-Coombs is the adopted daughter of the late John Coombs, QC, a former president of the NSW Bar Association; and the grand daughter of high profile public servant and prime ministerial adviser H.C. Coombs.

A member of the Stolen Generation she was adopted by John and Jan Coombs at the age of three.

At the age of 16 she became one of Australia’s first female surf lifesavers and the first Indigenous surf lifesaver at South Curl Curl Beach in the 1970s.

A former head of production at NITV, the Woolwonga-Gurindji woman more recently founded the Gaimaragal Group, which aims to facilitate the voice of elders, empower youth and connect communities.

Australia is due to go to the polls before mid-May.



By Wendy Caccetta