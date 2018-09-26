History in the making: a fast bowler with raw pace and wicket-taking ability

Queensland fast bowler Brendan Doggett may become just the second Indigenous man in history to play Test cricket for Australia this month.

The Australian cricket team is preparing for a two-match Test series against Pakistan and the Karuah / Worimi man is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the side.

He’s an outside chance of being selected, as he’s considered a back-up to star bowler Mitchell Starc.

If he does earn his Baggy Green, he will be the first Indigenous man to do so since Jason Gillespie made his debut in 1996.

Faith Thomas is the only Indigenous female cricketer to play Test cricket for Australia.

Doggett has enjoyed a rapid rise to the Australian camp after only making his first-class debut for Queensland last summer. Before that, he was labouring as a carpenter in his hometown of Toowoomba.

The 24-year-old has played nine Sheffield Shield matches for Queensland, including a 5-wicket haul to help his side to victory in the 2017/18 final.

National selector Trevor Hohns had high praise for the youngster.

“Brendan is an exciting prospect, a fast bowler with raw pace and wicket-taking ability,” Hohns said.

“He provides an additional option to Mitchell Starc if extra pace is called for, and this is an ideal opportunity to get him involved in a national set-up for the first time after his recent showings for Queensland and Australia A.”

Doggett is one of five players who could make their debut when the final team is named closer to the first Test starting on October 7th.

He played for the Brisbane Heat in the BBL last year and was a key bowler in the Aboriginal XI that toured the UK in June. The side played four games to commemorate the first Australian team, made up entirely of Indigenous people, to tour England 150-years ago.

The series against Pakistan will be Justin Langer’s first as head coach and it will be the second time Doggett has met the former Australian opener. Prior to the UAE tour, Doggett was yet to meet Starc.

The side has a very different feel and has enjoyed a long break from the competitive arena after the controversial series against South Africa in March.

Disgraced batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner have both appeared in club matches this September. Their international bans will come to an end in April 2019.

