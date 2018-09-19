Grants for grabs to protect Aboriginal heritage

The WA Government is offering grants totalling $250,000 to protect the state’s Aboriginal sites.

“These grants help empower Aboriginal people to share part of their culture,” WA Aboriginal Affairs Minister Ben Wyatt said.

“I strongly encourage Aboriginal organisations to step forward and apply to ensure their history is protected for the benefit of all Australians.”

The Preserving our Aboriginal Sites grant program, administered by the Department of Planning, Lands and Heritage, was set up to empower Aboriginal people to manage WA’s Aboriginal heritage, the government said.

Aboriginal not-for-profit organisations can apply for grants up to $30,000 per project on the condition the project is listed on the Register of Places and Objects or has been previously lodged with the department and is awaiting assessment.

Applicants can submit as many applications as they want.

The WA government said since the program’s launch, more than one million dollars had been made available to Aboriginal not-for-profit organisations to complete projects such as installing fences and signs, remediation of burial sites and graffiti removal.

Projects previously funded include Oyster Harbour Fishtraps in Albany, Kukenarup Memorial Project near Ravensthorpe, and the Puntapin Rock and Murujuga Graffiti Removal Project on the Burrup Peninsula.

For more information contact the Department of Planning, Lands and Heritage on (08) 6551 8197 or email heritageenquiries@dplh.wa.gov.au.

By Wendy Caccetta.