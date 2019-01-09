Cricket workshops, weaving and Torres Strait Islander cooking at summer fest

With cooking demonstrations of traditional Torres Strait Islander dishes, cricket workshops, weaving, and more, the annual Yaluk-ut Weelam Ngargee in Port Phillip in Melbourne is back for another fun-packed year.

The festival on February 2 celebrates Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures with a program of free entertainment including performances, workshops, activities, food, market stalls and dance in St Kilda’s O’Donnell Gardens.

N’arweet Carolyn Briggs will welcome festival goers at the start of the day and people will be invited to walk through sacred smoke. Children and babies will have their feet dipped in ochre connecting them to community and culture.

Highlights of the festival include Mabu Mabu chef Nornie Bero’s demonstrations of how to cook traditional Torres Strait Islander dishes and also with Australian native ingredients.

Aunty Bronywn Razem will be teaching traditional weaving and the Melbourne Stars cricket team will be hosting cricket workshops for all ages.



There will also be live music performances by Brett Lee, Kee’ahn and Robert K Champion and performances and workshops with Indigenous Hip Hop Projects.

For more information visit: ywnf.com.au.

By Wendy Caccetta