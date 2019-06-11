A Torres Strait tapestry for the telly

ABC TV’s Blue Water Empire will be offering viewers a tapestry of Torres Strait Islander history.

The dramatised-documentary is presented in three parts and pieced together by stories from members of the Torres Strait community. It navigates through pre-colonial history into contemporary society.

Actor and producer Aaron Fa’Aoso is the narrator behind the series and he aims to inspire a new generation of storytellers.

“Blue Water Empire is an introduction to the Torres Strait Islands, the tip of a massive ‘iceberg’ – it’s only the start of a whole new set of stories Australia is yet to know.”

The series documents the impact of government policies both past and present and gives voice to Torres Strait communities fighting against social and economic paternalism.

Stories of Torres Strait Islander legends George Mye and Eddie Mabo feature within the series.

Artwork, animation and archival material are woven together to create a history which examines the survival of cultural heritage through two-hundred years of European settlement.

The soundtrack, composed by Torres Strait Islander Will Kepa, accompanies aerial cinematography and CGI maps showcasing the beauty of the remote Torres Strait region.

Blue Water Empire features re-enactments from popular actors including Jimi Bani, Ryan Corr, Damian Walshe-Howling, Roy Billing, Geoff Morrell, Jeremy Lindsay Taylor, Peter Phelps, Merwez Whaleboat, Robert Mammone and Damian de Montemas.

The series is co-produced by Lone Star Production’s Aaron Fa’Aoso and David Jowsey alongside Greer Simpkin from the award-winning Bunya Productions (Mystery Road) in association with ABC TV.

Blue Water Empire premieres Tuesday 25 June at 8.30pm on ABC and ABC iView.