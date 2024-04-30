Indigenous trainees aim high with Generation Australia’s free tech training

More young Indigenous people will be able to make their mark on the technology industry with the help of not-for-profit organisation Generation Australia.

An education-to-employment service provider, Generation Australia has a team of Indigenous employees overseeing the new Dilyla program.

The pilot program resulted in 70 per cent of graduates gaining employment.

There are two courses offered in web development and cloud computing which take between 14 and 16 weeks in duration and taught online.

Generation Australia chief executive Malcolm Kinns said that the aim of the program is to help First Nations people find fulfilling careers in the technology industry.

"After graduation, graduates won't be on their own," Mr Kinns said.

"We'll provide the learners with a post-program career coaching to help them develop the soft skills they need to succeed in interviews and in the workplace, as well as connecting them with employers."

There are a few prerequisites to access the free training. Students must be of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander descent, Australian citizens or permanent residents, not in full-time employment, education or training, have basic literacy and numeracy skills, and demonstrate an interest in the technology industry. They also must live in Adelaide, Sydney or Melbourne in order to access classroom support.

Jordan Gollan, a proud Ngarrindjeri man, has a passion for photography and a strong interest in IT. After discovering Generation Australia in 2022, he felt inspired to learn a new skill in web development.

"Generation Australia has given me the opportunity to develop my skills and knowledge as a junior web developer," said Mr Gollan, who has since secured full-time employment with Accenture Australia as an Application Development Analyst.

"With the support and guidance they have provided I am able to achieve my goals and demonstrate the behavioural mindsets that will help me succeed in the industry."

Another graduate, Arrernte man Sam Soloman-Smith, joined Generation Australia's Junior Web Developer program after graduating high school with a goal to learn as much as possible about technology.

He now works at South Australia Water as an IT trainee while completing his Certificate IV in IT.

"Before the program, I didn't have a tech background, but I didn't let that stop me from making a career for myself," Mr Soloman-Smith said.

The Dyliya program began in South Australia and since inception of the pilot program in 2020, has expanded to Sydney and Melbourne.

Mr Kinns said that new programs added to Generation Australia's training offering would also be included in the Dyliya program.

"We need to do better. Despite having one of the longest histories of economic contributions in the world, Indigenous populations have faced unnecessary barriers to education and employment," the CEO said.

"Giving people the skills and opportunities they need is beyond valuable when you're talking about uplifting Indigenous voices and supporting them into growing industries, while supporting employers in sourcing the diverse talent they need to be successful.

"Especially in areas like the tech industry where historically, First Nations people have been under-represented," Mr Kinns said.

Mr Kinns added that one of the most important steps in creating the Dilyla Program was to establish a First Nations Advisory Group composed of respected elders, community leaders, and cultural experts who provide advice and ongoing guidance to ensure the program is grounded in cultural perspectives and community needs.

"We are proud that our programs help First Nations people secure jobs and improve their livelihoods," Mr Kinns said.

"By the end of 2025, our goal is to reach 300 learners."

Generation Australia's Dyilya program takes its name from the Wirangu language of South Australia. Dyilya is the traditional name of a habitat, ecosystem, large group, or growing amount. According to Wirangu, dyilya is responsible for environmental protection, wellbeing and growth.