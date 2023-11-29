Jobs Events Advertise
National Indigenous Times

Courtney Hodder joins exclusive list with win at AFLPA awards

Jarred Cross -
Brisbane forward Courtney Hodder has claimed the AFLW's most courageous player award at the AFLPA MVP awards on Tuesday. (Image: Matt Turner/AAP)

Brisbane forward Courtney Hodder has been handed her second individual award in 24 hours being recognised as the AFLW's most courageous player for 2023.

The 23-year-old was presented the peer-voted honour at Tuesday's AFL Players' Association MVP Awards.

The Noongar-Yamatji livewire edged-out Adelaide captain and five-time winner Chelsea Randall for the gong adjudged by her colleagues across all 18 clubs.

She's just the fourth player to receive recognition as most courageous player, joining Randall, Fremantle's Kiara Bowers and Bulldog Kristy Lamb on the list.

The rugby convert's bravery possibly best summed up by her Indigenous Round grab running back with the flight of the ball which took home mark of the year at the W awards.

North's Jasmine Garner claimed the AFLPA MVP after falling short of the league's best and fairest medal to Monique Conti on Monday.

Hodder will be aiming for a third piece of silverware when her Lions meet Garner's Kangaroos in Sunday's AFLW grand final.

Hodder has pedigree on grand final day.

She helped the Lions win their maiden decider with two goals, including the opener, in front of 22,000 against the Crows at Adelaide Oval in 2021.

Courtney Hodder smothers Adelaide's Najwa Allen in the 2021 AFLW grand final. (Image: Matt Turner/AAP)

It was Hodder's debut AFLW season since crossing back to football after injury ended a promising career in rugby.

Brisbane are sweating on the availability of key forward and Gunditjmara woman Dakota Davidson after suffering a knee injury in Saturday's nail-biting win over Geelong.

The Lions cleared Davidson of serious injury following scans on Monday.

Sunday's match at Melbourne's IKON park has been confirmed a sell-out.

