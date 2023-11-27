Dakota Davidson cleared of serious knee injury, a "chance" for AFLW grand final

Lions forward Dakota Davidson has been cleared of any major injury and is a "chance" to play in Sunday's AFLW grand final after hobbling from the ground in Saturday's prelim.

Davidson landed awkwardly on her left knee in a tackle during the third quarter of Brisbane's thrilling win over Geelong and later appeared distressed on the sideline as the match played out.

The Indigenous star has slotted 21 goals in the lead up to the premiership decider, the second-most from any player across the competition.

On Monday, the Lions confirmed scans cleared Davidson of serious injury.

Coach Brett Starcevich conceded the club would have to "wait and see" on the availability of their high-marking key target up front.

The 24-year-old ranks second for contested marks, and in the top five for marks overall.

She'll be assessed this week for availability in decider.

Davidson is up for All Australian honours at the W Awards on Monday night alongside teammate Ally Anderson.

Courtney Hodder's Indigenous round grab against Gold Coast is a finalist for goal of the year.

Brisbane meet North Melbourne in the AFLW grand final at IKON Park on Sunday.