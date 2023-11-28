Victoria's peak Aboriginal health organisation announces new Board members

The Victorian Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation announced the appointments of Paula Morgan and Simon Flagg to the VACCHO Board on Tuesday, following last week's Annual General Meeting in Melbourne.

The AGM also saw the re-election of proud Dja Dja Wurrung, Yorta Yorta, Waywurru and Wiradjuri man and Victorian Aboriginal Health Service (VAHS) CEO Michael Graham as VACCHO Chairperson.

VACCHO said Ms Morgan and Mr Flagg bring decades of experience to the VACCHO board having provided "vital leadership" in the Aboriginal health and wellbeing space.

Both Ms Morgan and Mr Flagg commenced their new roles as VACCHO Board Directors Monday, 27 November.

Ms Morgan, a proud Gunnai woman, has been a Registered Nurse for over 25 years, having spent time nursing in the Northern Territory and Western Australian Aboriginal communities - an experience remains very close to her heart.

She has spent the last 15 years at Lakes Entrance Aboriginal Health Association (LEAHA), initially working as a community nurse before moving to the role of Chief Executive Officer.

Mr Flagg, a proud Wemba Wemba man and Wathaurong Aboriginal Cooperative CEO, has a "clear passion and demonstrated commitment to Aboriginal Communities" which VACCHO said "makes him a vital addition" to their Board of Directors.

Mr Flagg has held Senior Management and Senior Executive roles across the Victorian Public Service and has long been "a passionate and talented advocate" for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

The two appointees will join continuing Board Members Dallas Widdicombe (Deputy Chairperson), Felicia Dean, Tammy Bundle, and Belinda Day.

VACCHO CEO Dr. Jill Gallagher AO said "Paula and Simon are very welcome additions to VACCHO".

"They are passionate advocates for the health of our Community and bring a wealth of experience and dedication to the role. We are looking forward to working with them to ensure Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in Victoria have high quality health and wellbeing," she said.

Ms Morgan said she felt be part of the VACCHO board.

"It's an exciting opportunity to further strengthen VACCHO's foundations and to work in partnership with the leadership team to advocate for having Aboriginal health in Aboriginal hands – and to support thriving, healthy Communities," she said.

Mr Flagg said he was "extremely proud to be able to join the VACCHO board to provide a strong, united voice for Communities as we work towards securing the sustainability, efficiency and impact of an Aboriginal self-determining future".

VACCHO said its Board plays a "crucial role" in overseeing the determination and implementation of policies and processes that reflect good corporate governance and VACCHO's core organisational values.