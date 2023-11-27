Young rural and remote community leaders gather in Canberra for leadership summit

Fifteen young leaders arrived in Canberra on Sunday as winners of Country to Canberra's annual Leadership Competition.

Hailing from places like Humpty Doo in the Northern Territory and Geraldton in Western Australia, these young leaders are set for a five-day journey in the nation's capital.

These young women excelled among a competitive pool of entries, expressing insights and recommendations on enhancing rural communities through diverse youth leadership.

The trip features activities such as public speaking training with TEDx Canberra, meetings with politicians at Parliament House, and media interviews.

Country to Canberra CEO, Pauline Siteaud praised the program's impact.

"Over nine incredible years, we have seen how this program changes lives," she said.

"Our team of volunteers, sponsors, and partners are excited to empower these young trailblazers to make change back in their home communities."

Following successful Power Trips in Sydney and Adelaide last year, Country to Canberra said it is thrilled to host its flagship program in Canberra.

Winners at Mt Ainslie. (Image: Supplied/Country to Canberra)

In a first since its establishment in 2014, the Powerful Women's Breakfast is open to the public, with all tickets already sold out for the event on Tuesday, the 28th.

Supported by Agrifutures Australia, this gathering at Hyatt Hotel Canberra will unite CEOs, politicians, community leaders, and the public.

"Welcoming the public gives us the opportunity to share powerful conversations on gender equity, leadership, and strong rural communities," Ms Saiteaud added.

Guests and winners will hear from keynote Cathy McGowan AO, and have personal conversations with other guests including Caitlin Figueiredo, Asha Clementi, Professor Lucy Johnston, Verity Hawkins, Frances Crimmins, Cindy Mitchell, Patricia Falcetta, Stephanie Copus Campbell.

Esther of Port Macquarie, NSW, was excited for the opportunity to be a part of the highly competitive program.

"I wanted the opportunity to meet inspiring young women from across Australia who share my passions for change-making and justice," she said.

Sophie Bedggood of Girraween, WA, said: "I want to be able to make connections and tell my story about my life in the NT and how I'd like to make a positive impact in both my inner and wider community."

Country to Canberra's Power Trip will occur Nov 25-29, 2023. Visit here for more.