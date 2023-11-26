Liberals boo during acknowledgement of Country

Liberals at a conference this weekend booed a speaker as she acknowledged the Traditional Owners of the land on which they met.

At the Liberal Party event in Sydney on Saturday, A New Hope, New South Wales Liberal state executive member Michelle Bishop delivered the first part of her acknowledgement before the booing began.

"I just wanted to acknowledge that we are on the land of the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation," she began before the angry interjections started.

Ms Bishop continued, "and acknowledge our Traditional Owners" despite the booing, the Daily Telegraph reported.

Since the defeat of the proposed Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament at the October 14 referendum, the Liberal, Country Liberal, LNP and National parties have stepped up their push against treaty, state and local Indigenous voices, and gestures such as Welcomes to and acknowledgements of Country.

Recent polls have also shown a decline in popular support for treaty and truth-telling.

Federal Liberal leader Peter Dutton has also backed away from a previous commitment to a second referendum, one on Constitutional recognition of First Nations people without provision for a voice to parliament.

Some 600 Liberals attended the conference, though organisers claimed the booing came from a "small clump" of attendees.