Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Ex-NRL playmaker Junior Amone fails to overturn hammer attack conviction

Steve Zemek -
Junior Amone appeared before the District Court on Friday in an attempt to overturn his conviction. (Image: Simon Bullard/NCA NewsWire)

Ex-NRL playmaker Junior Amone has failed to overturn his conviction for a rooftop hammer attack that saw his St George Illawarra contract torn up.

Amone, 22, appeared in Sydney's Downing Centre District Court on Friday where a judge dismissed his appeal against his conviction relating to a heated incident outside his family's Warrawong home in November 2022.

Junior Amone and his father, Talatau Amone, were in October last year both found guilty of a string of charges including assault occasioning bodily harm.

Magistrate Gabriel Fleming found the pair guilty of all charges after the court was told tradesmen Jai King and Dean West were working on a house opposite the Amone home when they became embroiled in an argument with a group of men over a Nissan Navara parked on a nature strip.

Junior Amone appeared before the District Court in an attempt to overturn his conviction. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Simon Bullard.

Junior Amone appeared before the District Court in an attempt to overturn his conviction. (Image: Simon Bullard/NCA NewsWire)

The magistrate found that Junior Amone then jumped on the top of the vehicle, while his father abused and threatened the tradesmen.

Ms Fleming found Junior Amone then climbed onto the roof of the property, where the men were working, while wielding a hammer.

Mr King jumped to a neighbouring roof to escape, falling and hitting an airconditioning unit on the way down, suffering serious injuries, including a broken hand.

The magistrate found evidence tied Junior Amone to the scene - including fingerprints on the windshield - and she was satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that he was the man who chased Mr King from the rooftop.

He was found guilty of damaging property, intimidation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm and sentenced to a two year Intensive Corrections Order

On Friday, Judge William Fitzsimmons dismissed his appeal against his conviction and confirmed his convictions.

Mr Amone's Dragons contract was torn up in the aftermath of his conviction in October last year after he was deregistered.

Steve Zemek - NCA NewsWire

   Related   

Justice
Former Fiji PM Bainimarama sentenced to year in jail
Fiji's former long-serving prime minister Frank Bainimarama has been sentenced t...
Alasdair Pal and Kirsty Needham 9 May 2024
NT
Commonwealth liable for sacred site damage: High Court
The Commonwealth can be held criminally liable for damages to Indigenous sacred...
Andrew Brown and Dominic Giannini 8 May 2024
Queensland Watch Houses
Govt under fire with kids 'suffering' in watch houses
Stories have surfaced of children being sexually abused while others tell of kid...
Laine Clark 6 May 2024
News
Two men charged after Indigenous 19-year-old found dead
WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this s...
Nathan Schmidt 3 May 2024

   Steve Zemek   

Kurtley Beale
Returning Beale must 'find his feet'
Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt is well aware of the on-field threat Kurtley Beale...
Marco Monteverde 11 May 2024
Racism In Sport
Judiciary gaffe 'weird', but no issue for Jarome Luai
Jarome Luai insists he took no offence at being wrongly mentioned in the Spencer...
Scott Bailey 11 May 2024
Sport
Eagles eyeing Flyin' Ryan return as confidence rebuilds
West Coast coach Adam Simpson wants Liam Ryan to become Flyin' Ryan again, but...
Justin Chadwick 11 May 2024
Sport
Storm rookie No.1 Sua thrives on Slater's magic dust
Billy Slater is still weaving his magic at Melbourne Storm with new razzle-dazzl...
Joe Gould 11 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."