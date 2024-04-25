Marlion Pickett learns fate for striking incident during ANZAC Eve blockbuster

Marlion Pickett has avoided a major sanction from the AFL's Match Review Officer for striking Melbourne's Clayton Oliver during Wednesday's ANZAC eve blockbuster.

A melee broke out on the brink of quarter time as a result of Pickett's rib tickler to the Dees' mid while Bailey Fritsch lined up for a shot on goal to make it a six-point difference at the first break.

Jack Viney was on the end of some physical attention after remonstrating, with Daniel Rioli and Rhyan Mansell also involved in exchanges before the two teams broke away into their huddles.

Post match, Richmond coach Adam Yze said the Tigers wouldn't want to make too many changes to quell the edge he brings for their side.

"Marlion did a terrific job on Christian today. He is a tough competitor...if he's gone outside the rules, we'll have to deal with that. But hopefully, it was just a little love tap," Yze said.

"He'd been asking for a couple of weeks to get some inside mid time so we unleashed him today. He was impressive for us. He is going to be important while we've got some troops down - just down to just that level head and that competitive nature.

"We won't be curtailing that (aggression) for sure. We want him to play hard and that's his game."

Pickett's incident was graded intentional, low impact as well as body contact, with the final two pieces likely saving him from a stint on the sidelines.

He was fined $6,250 or $3,750 with an early plea for the matter.