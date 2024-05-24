A celebration of Indigenous storytelling, art, music and culture as City of Parramatta launches eight-week Warami program

The city of Parramatta is set to celebrate First Nations culture as part of a busy lineup for the Warami program, beginning this weekend.
From the Dharug word for “good to see you,” the Warami program is an eight-week program of Indigenous storytelling, art, music and culture.
Part of this will include, for the first time, Stories Under the Stars on Saturday June 1, which will feature the city’s first glow-in-the-dark art installation at the newly named Yilabara Path, created by Indigenous artist Leanne Redpath (Watson), in collaboration with artists Tina Barahanos and Alexandra Byrne.
There will also be an outdoor cinema, performances, traditional workshops and family-friendly activities, as well as a chance to meet Parramatta Eels player Dean Widders and watch his film 'Araatika! Rise Up!'
Attendees will also be able to mingle and meet current Eels players Mahalia Murphy, Rachael Pearson, RubyJean Kennard, Elsie Alberts and Steve Ella.
It comes as the City of Parramatta this month launched a First Nations Strategy to help drive understanding, recognition, and respect for the Dharug people, as well as all other Indigenous communities across Parramatta.
The eight-week program runs from 26 May to 13 July, beginning with National Sorry Day commemorations on Sunday to acknowledge, reflect and honour the Stolen Generation, and will end with the annual celebration of Burramatta NAIDOC in mid-July.
Lord Mayor, Cr Pierre Esber said the Warami program was a chance for the community to celebrate, recognise and learn about the country's rich First Nations culture.
“Parramatta is leading the way with this unique celebration at the Parramatta River Foreshore and by transforming one of its laneways into a First Nations arts and culture masterpiece,” Cr Esber said.
“The incredible glow-in-the-dark artwork at Yilabara Path is not only a work that rivals other street art across other parts of Greater Sydney but provides a safe passage for pedestrians and cyclists travelling at night.”
He said the Stories Under the Stars was a “must-do” for everyone.
“Whether you want to try out basket weaving, astronomy and poetry workshops, cooking demonstrations or enjoy live music, the markets or the outdoor cinema, you won’t be disappointed," he said.
2024 WARAMI PROGRAM KEY EVENTS
National Sorry Day
When: Sunday 26 May
Time: 10am-2pm
Where: Old Government House, Parramatta Park
Stories Under the Stars
When: Saturday 1 June
Time: 3pm-7:30pm
Where: Parramatta River Foreshore
Burramatta NAIDOC
When: Saturday 13 July
Time: 10am-4pm
Where: The Crescent, Parramatta Park
RIVERSIDE THEATRES WARAMI PERFORMANCES
Heart of the Man
When: Friday 12 July, 7pm
The Skin of Others
When: Sunday 14 July, 3pm
Beyond Broadway
When: Sunday 2 July, 3pm
PHIVE WARAMI EVENTS
Weaving for Kids: Dilly Bags with Tarni Eastwood
When: Wednesday 17 July, 2-4pm
PHIVE Makerspace
Introduction to Basket Weaving for Adults with Tarni Eastwood
When: Wednesday 17 July, 6-8pm
PHIVE Makerspace
A full list of all programs and events happening across all Council facilities can be found online.