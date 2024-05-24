Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

A celebration of Indigenous storytelling, art, music and culture as City of Parramatta launches eight-week Warami program

Dechlan Brennan -
The City of Parramatta's Warami program commences on Sunday. (Image: supplied)

The city of Parramatta is set to celebrate First Nations culture as part of a busy lineup for the Warami program, beginning this weekend.

From the Dharug word for “good to see you,” the Warami program is an eight-week program of Indigenous storytelling, art, music and culture.

Part of this will include, for the first time, Stories Under the Stars on Saturday June 1, which will feature the city’s first glow-in-the-dark art installation at the newly named Yilabara Path, created by Indigenous artist Leanne Redpath (Watson), in collaboration with artists Tina Barahanos and Alexandra Byrne.

There will also be an outdoor cinema, performances, traditional workshops and family-friendly activities, as well as a chance to meet Parramatta Eels player Dean Widders and watch his film 'Araatika! Rise Up!'

Attendees will also be able to mingle and meet current Eels players Mahalia Murphy, Rachael Pearson, RubyJean Kennard, Elsie Alberts and Steve Ella.

It comes as the City of Parramatta this month launched a First Nations Strategy to help drive understanding, recognition, and respect for the Dharug people, as well as all other Indigenous communities across Parramatta. 

The eight-week program runs from 26 May to 13 July, beginning with National Sorry Day commemorations on Sunday to acknowledge, reflect and honour the Stolen Generation, and will end with the annual celebration of Burramatta NAIDOC in mid-July.

Lord Mayor, Cr Pierre Esber said the Warami program was a chance for the community to celebrate, recognise and learn about the country's rich First Nations culture.

“Parramatta is leading the way with this unique celebration at the Parramatta River Foreshore and by transforming one of its laneways into a First Nations arts and culture masterpiece,” Cr Esber said.

“The incredible glow-in-the-dark artwork at Yilabara Path is not only a work that rivals other street art across other parts of Greater Sydney but provides a safe passage for pedestrians and cyclists travelling at night.”

He said the Stories Under the Stars was a “must-do” for everyone. 

“Whether you want to try out basket weaving, astronomy and poetry workshops, cooking demonstrations or enjoy live music, the markets or the outdoor cinema, you won’t be disappointed," he said.

2024 WARAMI PROGRAM KEY EVENTS

Ad

National Sorry Day
When: Sunday 26 May
Time: 10am-2pm
Where: Old Government House, Parramatta Park

Stories Under the Stars
When: Saturday 1 June
Time: 3pm-7:30pm
Where: Parramatta River Foreshore

Burramatta NAIDOC
When: Saturday 13 July
Time: 10am-4pm
Where: The Crescent, Parramatta Park

RIVERSIDE THEATRES WARAMI PERFORMANCES

Heart of the Man
When: Friday 12 July, 7pm

The Skin of Others
When: Sunday 14 July, 3pm

Beyond Broadway
When: Sunday 2 July, 3pm

PHIVE WARAMI EVENTS

Weaving for Kids: Dilly Bags with Tarni Eastwood
When: Wednesday 17 July, 2-4pm
PHIVE Makerspace

Introduction to Basket Weaving for Adults with Tarni Eastwood
When: Wednesday 17 July, 6-8pm
PHIVE Makerspace

A full list of all programs and events happening across all Council facilities can be found online.

   Related   

Business
Handcrafted textiles showcased at Boab Metals Ord Valley Muster Art in the Park fashion show
Raptures of applause and cheers sang out from Celebrity Tree Park as nine Indige...
Dianne Bortoletto 23 May 2024
News
Naomi Hobson's 'WUKANTA: Life on the River' among finalists for 2024 Hadley's Art Prize
Naomi Hobson, a Southern Kaantju/Umpila woman and versatile artist residing in C...
Joseph Guenzler 23 May 2024
Music
Raine Square presents Maar Koodjal, a seven week showcase of First Nations art and cultural experiences
A seven-week celebration will showcase First Nations art and artists during Nati...
Rhiannon Clarke 23 May 2024
Arts
JUTE Theatre Company announces Queensland tour for David Hudson’s autobiographical play 'From Campfire to Stage Light'
David Bindi Hudson is set to tour his play ‘From Campfire to Stage Light’ across...
Phoebe Blogg 22 May 2024

   Dechlan Brennan   

News
Barry Cable charged with historical sex crimes against underaged girl
Western Australian police have charged disgraced former North Melbourne and WAFL...
Dechlan Brennan 24 May 2024
Arts
A celebration of Indigenous storytelling, art, music and culture as City of Parramatta launches eight-week Warami program
The city of Parramatta is set to celebrate First Nations culture as part of a bu...
Dechlan Brennan 24 May 2024
News
"It's a privilege": Meet one of the commissioners responsible for helping document the "real" history of Victoria
Travis Lovett is an intimidating person.  Anyone who has watched the Yoorrook J...
Dechlan Brennan 23 May 2024
News
NT Ombudsman report finds prisoners in Darwin kept isolated for up to five months
Inmates in the Northern Territory are reportedly being kept in isolation in a Da...
Dechlan Brennan 22 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."