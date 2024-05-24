A celebration of Indigenous storytelling, art, music and culture as City of Parramatta launches eight-week Warami program

The city of Parramatta is set to celebrate First Nations culture as part of a busy lineup for the Warami program, beginning this weekend.

From the Dharug word for “good to see you,” the Warami program is an eight-week program of Indigenous storytelling, art, music and culture.

Part of this will include, for the first time, Stories Under the Stars on Saturday June 1, which will feature the city’s first glow-in-the-dark art installation at the newly named Yilabara Path, created by Indigenous artist Leanne Redpath (Watson), in collaboration with artists Tina Barahanos and Alexandra Byrne.

There will also be an outdoor cinema, performances, traditional workshops and family-friendly activities, as well as a chance to meet Parramatta Eels player Dean Widders and watch his film 'Araatika! Rise Up!'

Attendees will also be able to mingle and meet current Eels players Mahalia Murphy, Rachael Pearson, RubyJean Kennard, Elsie Alberts and Steve Ella.

It comes as the City of Parramatta this month launched a First Nations Strategy to help drive understanding, recognition, and respect for the Dharug people, as well as all other Indigenous communities across Parramatta.

The eight-week program runs from 26 May to 13 July, beginning with National Sorry Day commemorations on Sunday to acknowledge, reflect and honour the Stolen Generation, and will end with the annual celebration of Burramatta NAIDOC in mid-July.

Lord Mayor, Cr Pierre Esber said the Warami program was a chance for the community to celebrate, recognise and learn about the country's rich First Nations culture.

“Parramatta is leading the way with this unique celebration at the Parramatta River Foreshore and by transforming one of its laneways into a First Nations arts and culture masterpiece,” Cr Esber said.

“The incredible glow-in-the-dark artwork at Yilabara Path is not only a work that rivals other street art across other parts of Greater Sydney but provides a safe passage for pedestrians and cyclists travelling at night.”

He said the Stories Under the Stars was a “must-do” for everyone.

“Whether you want to try out basket weaving, astronomy and poetry workshops, cooking demonstrations or enjoy live music, the markets or the outdoor cinema, you won’t be disappointed," he said.

2024 WARAMI PROGRAM KEY EVENTS

National Sorry Day

When: Sunday 26 May

Time: 10am-2pm

Where: Old Government House, Parramatta Park

Stories Under the Stars

When: Saturday 1 June

Time: 3pm-7:30pm

Where: Parramatta River Foreshore

Burramatta NAIDOC

When: Saturday 13 July

Time: 10am-4pm

Where: The Crescent, Parramatta Park

RIVERSIDE THEATRES WARAMI PERFORMANCES

Heart of the Man

When: Friday 12 July, 7pm

The Skin of Others

When: Sunday 14 July, 3pm

Beyond Broadway

When: Sunday 2 July, 3pm

PHIVE WARAMI EVENTS

Weaving for Kids: Dilly Bags with Tarni Eastwood

When: Wednesday 17 July, 2-4pm

PHIVE Makerspace

Introduction to Basket Weaving for Adults with Tarni Eastwood

When: Wednesday 17 July, 6-8pm

PHIVE Makerspace

A full list of all programs and events happening across all Council facilities can be found online.