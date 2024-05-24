From one coast to another, Wallam finds a touch of family in her team's Indigenous design

Donnell Wallam’s defining leap onto the game’s horizon after landing from quite a distance back is the very essence of Suncorp Super Netball’s First Nations round.

The proud Noongar woman from south-west corner of Western Australia found she could relate to the artwork of the Queensland Firebirds' latest Indigenous uniform.

The tracks of the kangaroo was specifically alluring from the design of the Mayi-Kulan and Kalkadoon artist, Leah Cummins.

The Indigenous piece, titled The Dreams of our Future, could just as easy sum up the netball life that Wallam is living since taking up on offer to play the sport just five years ago.

“I loved hearing the story behind the artwork,” Wallam said.

“I love the pop of orange back into our purple dress.

“With the kangaroo footprints, the kangaroo is my family totem, I so felt really special seeing that because it was something that I could really connect with as well.

“I’m just really happy, really proud to wear this dress.”

Three years on from debuting in Netball West’s state league amid a conversion from that state’s basketball’s equivalent, Wallam was pulling on the Australian Test dress.

The well-travelled journey had led Wallam from the half-empty stands in Perth of just family and friends to the louder cheers of Leeds, and back on the plane to Brisbane to test herself against the nation’s best, leading to the first of six international matches.

What a journey for the unorthodox shooter.

So the footprints of the kangaroo have proven quite apt for the Indigenous woman full of bounce and a mighty leap.

Cummins, who revealed her art on a moving canvas at Netball Queensland’s launch of its Innovate Reconciliation Action Plan on Tuesday, depicts the organisation’s cultural journey, highlighting the importance of “reflection” of the efforts of others who paved the way to build a culturally-safe environment.

That was very important for the Firebirds to move on after the Jemma Mi Mi incident, now four years past.

Mi Mi was the only Indigenous player in the 2020 Suncorp Super Netball season, and both the club, and therefore the competition, was quick to publicly trot out the multi-end winger as the promotional face for that year’s themed round.

But with the developing talent’s side up by eight goals in their match, inside the final minute of a mighty win, Mi Mi was left just standing on the sidelines after initially being told to rise from the bench until moments later she was waved away to sit back down.

The symbolism of a lack of game time when the result was all but determined led to accusations of tokenism, pointed squarely at the Firebirds, sparking outrage on social media.

That was kind of pondered in the meaning and the symbolism of Cummins’ design that Wallam could sympathise since rousing up emotions herself over a Diamonds’ stance against the sponsorship of Hancock Prospecting in the 2022 season.

“We reflect on the mountains, a story of the challenges that we have faced, and the obstacles we have overcome,” Cummins said.

“From the water, comes growth and continuous progress.

“Our tracks always move forward, never backwards.

“Guided by our values, we forge a path forward, standing strong on the shoulders of giants who have come before us.

“The older generation guide us, helping us to see the stars that are our dreams of our future.

“Surrounded by the connection and support of community, we’re focusing on creating

New club Melbourne Mavericks, who replaced Collingwood Magpies this season, will be participating in the First Nations round for the first time in their maiden Super Netball season, wearing a design of Victorian artist Bayley Mifsud.

The Peek Whurrong woman of the Maar nation will reportedly speak more on court at half-time on Sunday about the design that is centred symbolically on the seven netballers that start on court coming together at a meeting place that is the newest club.

Giants Netball commissioned Gamilaroi woman Krystal Dallinger to design the club of Sydney’s west based on the club's culture, connection and community pillars.

Proud Wulli Wulli and Guwa man Shane Mankitya Cook, whose descendants are from Queensland, designed this year's Adelaide Thunderbirds Indigenous strip.

Cook, whose family as a result of the Stolen Generation was disconnected from their mob and family traditions, created a design that incorporates a permanent inclusion of the SA Rubies, SA State Teams, the Thunderbirds and their Futures team following assistance from local SAASTA Aboriginal Netball Academy students.

The Spirit of Fever is the name of the art piece that West Coast Fever players will don in the game with the Thunderbirds.

Nyangumarta, Yorta Yorta, Wamba Wamba and Duduroa woman Jilalga Murray, who is living on Whadjuk country in Perth carries “immense amount of West Australian pride, and a deep respect for our First Nations people and country” in her work.

NSW Swifts has stuck with Wongaibon woman and ex-Swifts Academy player, Tarsha Hawley, for a fourth straight season.

The design is set to feature a visual representation of 105 women, who have played for and embodied the proud Sydney club,

Gomeroi artist Tegan Malcolm, living on Wurundjeri Country, has based the design of the uniform for Melbourne Vixens around a theme of ‘foundations’ against the Swifts.

It has combined widespread, traditional Aboriginal storytelling practices with a more modern graphic design and illustration techniques.