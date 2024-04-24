Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Off-contract Petaia eyes season-ending shoulder surgery

Murray Wenzel -
Queensland Reds and Wallabies back Jordan Petaia is set to have season-ending shoulder surgery. (Image: Darren England/AAP PHOTOS)

Jordan Petaia may have played his last game of rugby union, with the off-contract Queensland Reds and Wallabies back likely needing season-ending shoulder surgery.

The two-time World Cup talent was injured in Friday's defeat of the Highlanders, Reds coach Les Kiss on Tuesday confirming he was set to go under the knife.

"Likely surgery ... likely be out for the season," Kiss said ahead of Saturday's clash with the top-of-the-table Blues.

"He's disappointed. It's a blow, without a doubt, a player of his calibre and the type of game he brings.

"Couple that with (the suspended) Fraser (McReight), Tate (McDermott), Seru (Uru, thumb) ... some good players unavailable."

It's Petaia's second season-ending shoulder injury. He also suffered a long-term foot injury and battled thigh, hamstring and concussion setbacks in a six-year professional career.

The 31-Test Wallaby is off contract beyond this season and has been linked to an NRL move to St George Illawarra, as well as rugby moves to Japan and Europe.

"Those are conversations with RA, but we'd like to ensure he stays around. I don't think it complicates anything in my head," Kiss said of retaining Petaia.

"He's a good rugby player ... hopefully he's all right by the end of the season and could do some more things then."

Meanwhile, Kiss said Josh Flook was a chance to play the Blues as he manages his own "acute" shoulder injury that saw him miss last week's 31-0 victory.

And influential flanker Fraser McReight has had his suspension for a high tackle reduced from three to two weeks after completing World Rugby's coaching mitigation course.

That means the Wallabies back-rower will be available for next week's clash with the Crusaders.

Murray Wenzel - AAP

   Related   

Kurtley Beale
Returning Beale must 'find his feet'
Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt is well aware of the on-field threat Kurtley Beale...
Marco Monteverde 11 May 2024
Racism In Sport
Judiciary gaffe 'weird', but no issue for Jarome Luai
Jarome Luai insists he took no offence at being wrongly mentioned in the Spencer...
Scott Bailey 11 May 2024
Sport
Eagles eyeing Flyin' Ryan return as confidence rebuilds
West Coast coach Adam Simpson wants Liam Ryan to become Flyin' Ryan again, but...
Justin Chadwick 11 May 2024
Sport
Storm rookie No.1 Sua thrives on Slater's magic dust
Billy Slater is still weaving his magic at Melbourne Storm with new razzle-dazzl...
Joe Gould 11 May 2024

   Murray Wenzel   

Kurtley Beale
Returning Beale must 'find his feet'
Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt is well aware of the on-field threat Kurtley Beale...
Marco Monteverde 11 May 2024
Racism In Sport
Judiciary gaffe 'weird', but no issue for Jarome Luai
Jarome Luai insists he took no offence at being wrongly mentioned in the Spencer...
Scott Bailey 11 May 2024
Sport
Eagles eyeing Flyin' Ryan return as confidence rebuilds
West Coast coach Adam Simpson wants Liam Ryan to become Flyin' Ryan again, but...
Justin Chadwick 11 May 2024
Sport
Storm rookie No.1 Sua thrives on Slater's magic dust
Billy Slater is still weaving his magic at Melbourne Storm with new razzle-dazzl...
Joe Gould 11 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."