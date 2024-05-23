La Trobe University launches First Nations research centre

La Trobe University has launched an Indigenous Research Centre that will build on First Nations academic knowledge in a culturally safe space for Aboriginal researchers.

The Gabra Biik, Wurruwila Wutja Centre – which means Clever Country, Clever People – is a virtual and practised-based research centre, which aims to facilitate First Nations community research.

As part of the university’s Indigenous Strategy launched in October 2023, the centre will also create partnerships with First Nations communities in Australia and around the world.

La Trobe University pro-vice-chancellor (Indigenous) Michael Donovan said the research centre was established through consultation with First Nation communities as well as Indigenous and non-Indigenous staff at the campus.

Associate professor Donovan said the centre would draw research from across the university and engage with First Nations people to identify, design and conduct research.

“First Nations Ways of Knowing have added depth and strength to ways of researching with communities,” he said.

“Sharing these insights across disciplines is critical to research and having an impact on Indigenous communities.”

Gabra Biik, Wurruwila Wutja director, professor Julie Andrews, said the centre was unique from other Indigenous-focused centres as the research partnerships with First Nations communities were served via the campuses.

“The partnerships will provide not just collaboration between Indigenous community research priority projects, but also training for the community and La Trobe staff,” she said.

Professor Andrews said the centre would also highlight the importance of elevating and recognising First Nations knowledge systems and perspectives on science.

“Gabra Biik, Wurruwila Wutja Research Centre will work across all the proposed priorities to partner with Indigenous communities on research,” she said.

The first collaboration is between the Transport for NSW and iMove – the national centre for transport and smart mobility research and development – which will explore how First Nations knowledge can help improve the management of road networks, transportation systems and disaster response strategies.

Project manager Ryan O’Callaghan said the project, ‘Aboriginal Cultural Landscapes Management Project’, aimed to understand how practices that First Nations communities used for generations to care for Country and how that can be incorporated into modern contexts.

He said the project would consult with First Nations communities to ensure the sharing of knowledge was done respectfully and ethically.

“We're particularly curious to explore how these traditional practices can be adapted and integrated into modern contexts," he said.

"Can the methods that have safeguarded the land also contribute to improving our roads, transportation systems, and disaster response strategies?

“We want to safeguard traditional knowledge and ensure that its sharing is guided by the wishes of the custodians of that knowledge."

The eight-year La Trobe Indigenous Strategy also included the introduction of an associate dean (Indigenous) across its academic schools and the implementation of an Elders Advisory Group and Indigenous Advisory Body.