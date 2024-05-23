First Nations director Ian Michael to direct new production of Jane Harrison’s seminal Australian play, Stolen

Following his award-winning Sydney Theatre Company directorial debut Constellations, Sydney Theatre Company's resident director and Wilman Noongar man Ian Michael is set to direct a new production of Jane Harrison’s, Stolen next month.

On show at Sydney Theatre Company’s (STC) Wharf Theatre from 6 June, the play will see Nunga actor Kartanya Maynard (Netflix’s Heartbreak High, Amazon Prime’s Deadloch) star alongside a talented cast featuring Waanyi, Djiru, Kuku Yalanji and Yidinji actor Jarron Andy, Wongatha actor Mathew Cooper, Truwulway and Martu actor Stephanie Somerville as well as Gamilaroi actor Megan Wilding.

Coined as a seminal Australian play based on real-life testimonies of the Stolen Generations, Stolen’s script delves between the past and the present.

Stolen tells the stories of Jimmy, Ruby, Shirley, Sandy, and Anne: five members of the Stolen Generations whose lives are drastically altered by their experiences in a social and political system that sought to erase their cultural identity.

When it comes to those working behind the scenes, the creative team behind stolen features Renée Mulder (designer), Trent Suidgeest (lighting designer), James Brown (composer & sound designer) and Megan Sampson (assistant director).

First Nations director Ian Michael. (Image: Aurora Artists Management)

Michael said the continuing relevance of the work and how it resonates with him today, noting that as the child of a man who was taken in the early 70s he feels a deep responsibility to honour the details and raw emotions conveyed within Jane Harrison’s script.

“There is not one First Nations person of any generation in this country who has grown up unaffected by the government policies to forcibly remove children from their families," Michael said.

"As the child of a man who was taken in the early 70s, I feel a deep responsibility to honour the truth, pain, tenderness, humour and injustice contained within Jane Harrison’s timeless script.

“Stolen is a beacon of what Aboriginal storytelling has been and can be, and the impact this play has had on the Australian cultural landscape cannot be overestimated.

"It is my privilege to be working with this exceptional cast and creative team to share the real-life stories of our families and communities with new audiences in 2024.”

Behind the scenes of guests at Sydney Theatre Company's Wharf 1 Theatre. (Image: Sydney Theatre Company)

Despite being written more than 25 years ago by Jane Harrison just over 25 years ago, Stolen has gone on to have 37 seasons at 31 venues including 10 overseas and 1 digital presentation for schools.

Having been viewed by approximately 150,000 people worldwide, Stolen continues to serve as a living cultural document of the experiences of the Stolen Generations.

With the guise of Michael’s direction, Stolen is set to continue shining a light on the ongoing injustices faced by Australia’s First Nations people.

Stolen by Jane Harrison Directed by Ian Michael will play at Wharf 1 Theatre from 6 June 2024.

