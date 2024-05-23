Finalists announced for Supply Nation’s Supplier Diversity awards

Supply Nation has announced the finalists for one of Australia's biggest ceremonies for First Nations businesses - the Supplier Diversity Awards.

The awards will be held at Supply Nations flagship event - Connect 2024 – the leading national event connecting certified Indigenous suppliers with corporate and government buyers of products and services.

It’s the first time in the 15-year history of the awards they will be held on the lands of the Turrbal and Jagera peoples at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre on August 28 and 29.

The 11 categories recognise businesses, government agencies, not-for-profit organisations and individuals making a significant contribution to supplier diversity, and excellence in driving a prosperous and vibrant Indigenous business sector.

Award nominees include Victoria's Barpa Construction Services, New South Wales' The Goanna Academy and South Australia's Cedrent Enterprises.

Supply Nation’s chief executive, Kate Russell, said the awards were a way to support and recognise excellence amongst First Nations businesses.

“Importantly, it’s also about honouring our First Nations businesses and entrepreneurs that are making a real difference to their communities, local employment, and the Australian economy,” she said.

Ms Russell said that post-Voice Referendum it was important for non-Indigenous and First Nation businesses to come together.

“Now more than ever… look to collaborate, look to innovate, look to contract, and create ventures that generate real action, positive impact and lasting change,” she said.

“Connect 2024 aims to do just that – bring businesses and people together to develop stronger economic and commercial relationships, and the knowledge by which to succeed.”

Each awards category is sponsored by a Supply Nation member or supplier.

More than 2,000 participants are expected to attend the Connect 2024 Knowledge Forum, Indigenous Business Tradeshow and Gala Awards Dinner.

Supply Nation is a non-profit organisation that aims to grow the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander business sector through the promotion of supplier diversity and maintains the leading database of verified Indigenous businesses.

Supply Nation Supplier Diversity Awards 2024 finalists

Certified Supplier of the Year

Barpa Construction Services

Corporate Culcha

Killara Services

Supply Diversity Advocate of the Year

Amanda Inman – Laing O’Rourke

Jenni Walke – Elephant in the Room Consulting

Simon Nash – ANZ Banking Group

Corporate Member of the Year

Boeing Defence Australia

Fulton Hogan

Laing O’Rourke

Indigenous Businesswoman of the Year

Ashley Carroll – Alkira Fuel

Carol Vale – Murawin

Dr Karen Demmery – Burbirra