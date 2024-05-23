Naomi Hobson's 'WUKANTA: Life on the River' among finalists for 2024 Hadley's Art Prize

Naomi Hobson, a Southern Kaantju/Umpila woman and versatile artist residing in Coen, Far North Queensland, is among the finalists announced for the 2024 edition of Hadley’s Art Prize.

The prestigious $100,000 acquisitive landscape prize has selected 35 contemporary Australian artists whose works will be showcased in an exhibition at Hadley’s Orient Hotel from August 3 to 25.

This exhibition coincides with the hotel’s 190th anniversary celebration, culminating in the announcement of the winning masterpiece on August 2.

Ms Hobson’s entry, titled WUUKANTA: Life On the River, encapsulates the narrative cycle of the river, a significant cultural locus and a source of sustenance traversing through generations of the artist’s family.

WUUKANTA: Life on the River. Synthetic polymer on linen, by Naomi Hobson. (Image: supplied)

She drew inspiration for her submission from her deep connection to the Coen River at Coen, where her ancestors, the Kaantju people, would gather with the Wik Mungkan and Ayapathu people.

This gathering site, situated near her current home, holds cultural significance as a place of historical and contemporary connection.

"There has always been a gathering site on the river about 50m from my house where I live today," Ms Hobson said.

"My people, the Kaantju people, would camp here and meet up with Wik Mungkan and Ayapathu people.

"It’s a sandy riverbank surrounded by big paperbarks and river gums and I can see the spot from my kitchen window, my back verandah and my living room, so I feel a part of it; it’s a beautiful section of the river where the Coen River meets the Lankelly River."

Ms Hobson describes the site as a biodiverse hotspot and a home to various species, emphasising its cultural and spiritual importance.

As a multi-disciplinary artist, Ms Hobson integrates various mediums into her artistic expression, drawing inspiration from her surroundings and cultural heritage.

Each discipline, whether painting, photography, or clay work, offers a unique avenue for expressing her connection to Country and conveying stories passed down through generations.

"Each discipline supports and inspires each other; for example, when I’m out on Country or in the Community taking photographs, a colour might capture my eye or a shade of light or an object floating by in the river," she said.

"Everything works together like this for me, but also knowing I belong here, this is my home and I’m living the same experience that my Ancestors did.

"I like to create things that talk directly to the cultural archives in my mind."

Ms Hobson elaborates on the cultural significance of the river depicted in her artwork, highlighting its role as a focal point for daily interactions and cultural practices.

"There are cultural sites right along the river and our people affiliate with these sites daily," she said.

"This is what makes a river system healthy.

"We are here, in this space to look after it through being here, it’s like an anchor that binds people and place to that one connecting story."

Being selected as a finalist for the Hadley's Art Prize is important for Ms Hobson as it sparks conversations about Indigenous connections to nature and the cultural significance of art.

She hopes her participation will foster a deeper understanding of Indigenous perspectives on place and contribute to broader dialogues about contemporary Indigenous art.

"Being selected in the Hadley’s Art Prize creates conversations that get people thinking positively about nature and the deep connections that Indigenous people have with Country," she said.

"I think people are beginning to understand that when Indigenous people make art that relates to place and time, well… this is the story of that place; our art is culture and a way of life."

The 2024 adjudication panel comprises esteemed art specialists including Curator of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art at the National Gallery of Australia, Tina Baum, Senior Curator of Exhibitions at the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia, Jane Devery and celebrated British-Australian artist and Associate Head of Art at the University of Tasmania, Dr Neil Haddon.

Apart from the coveted $100,000 Major Prize, other accolades up to be awarded include the $10,000 Residency Prize, the $2,500 People’s Choice Award, the $1,000 Packing Room Prize, and $1,500 worth of prizes earmarked for students.

Art enthusiasts can both admire and acquire the exhibited artworks, with admission to the exhibition free of charge.

The full list of finalists can be found at the Hadley's Art Prize website.