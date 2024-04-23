‘Territory girl born and raised’ makes history at Charles Darwin University

Teegan Wattam has created Charles Darwin University history by becoming the first First Nations graduate to receive a Bachelor of Health Science and Master of Speech and Language Therapy double degree.

Originally from the Northern Territory, Ms Wattam commenced her tertiary healthcare education in Sydney however when Charles Darwin University (CDU) offered places for a double degree in health science and speech pathology, the proud Larrakia and Wadjigan woman jumped at the chance to return home and be part of the first cohort of the course.

"I chose to study at CDU because it's close to home. I'm a Territory girl born and raised," Ms Wattam said.

"The biggest factor for me growing up was that there weren't always the opportunities to study here. And most often than not, you had to leave home to access those opportunities.

"So having CDU open up this course, and being in the first cohort to graduate, was a really big thing for me."

Set to graduate alongside hundreds of fellow students CDU's Casuarina campus this week, Ms Wattam said she is eager to address healthcare challenges in the Northern Territory, particularly in helping Territorians who have speech and swallowing difficulties to communicate and manage their conditions effectively.

"I think there's such a shortage of allied health professionals up here, and because of that there are long wait lists, which is probably the biggest impact as well, that we have a really high turnover of staff," she said.

"I think people don't realise the wider impact that allied health professionals have in the areas we can work in. Like, for example, a lot of people just think speech pathologists help people to talk.

"But we do a lot more than that. We help them with swallowing, to communicate in all different ways and in learning."

Whilst studying at CDU, Ms Wattam captained the institution's team at the Indigenous Nationals games in 2022, mentored in the Bidjipidji schools program and was in the NT Health Aboriginal Cadetship Program.

Ms Wattam completed this extra-curricular activity while being an attentive aunty to three nephews, who she says are the reason she is dedicated to her education.

"When I am working with young kids, I always think of my nephews because I know I would do anything to help them through life," she said.

"They're my reason why I keep studying, to show them the opportunities in education and the impact you can have in people's lives."

Now qualified, Ms Wattam hopes to improve healthcare accessibility throughout the NT, and is looking forward to using her specialist knowledge, skills, and culture to make an impact in the community that shaped her.

"I really just want to get out in the community and give back to my mob and help young children have access to all these opportunities," she said.

"Seeing these little kids achieve so much and the positive impact for them and their families is so rewarding.

"When parents have told me that they're noticing the changes, it really means so much to me, because I believe in what their kids can do."