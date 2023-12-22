Jobs Events Advertise
National Indigenous Times

Eastern Arrernte man Chanston Paech sworn in as NT Deputy Chief Minister

Giovanni Torre -
New Deputy Chief Minister of the NT Chansey Paech with NT Administrator, Professor Hugh Heggie. Image: supplied.

Eastern Arrernte man Chanston Paech was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister of the Northern Territory on Thursday.

Mr Paech, the Member for Gwoja, was unanimously chosen, as was new Chief Minister Eva Lawler, by the NT Labor caucus on Wednesday to lead the government.

Chansey Paech being sworn in as NT Deputy Chief Minister. Image: Supplied.

Mr Paech was first elected a member of the Alice Springs Town Council 11 years ago. His mother is Eastern Arrernte.

In 2016 he was elected to the NT Legislative Assembly as the Member for Namatjira, a bush electorate in Central Australia. Elected to represent another bush electorate, Gwoja in 2020, Mr Paech is currently in the third year of a four-year term.

In May 2022 Mr Paech became Attorney General and Minister for Justice, naming the reduction of Indigenous incarceration rates as a top priority.

Earlier this year he drove reforms to sentencing and youth justice laws.

Chansey Paech with new Chief Minister Eva Lawler. Image: supplied.

   Related Articles   

news
news
news
sport

   More by Giovanni Torre   

news
news
news
news
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."