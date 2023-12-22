Eastern Arrernte man Chanston Paech sworn in as NT Deputy Chief Minister

Eastern Arrernte man Chanston Paech was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister of the Northern Territory on Thursday.

Mr Paech, the Member for Gwoja, was unanimously chosen, as was new Chief Minister Eva Lawler, by the NT Labor caucus on Wednesday to lead the government.

Chansey Paech being sworn in as NT Deputy Chief Minister. Image: Supplied.

Mr Paech was first elected a member of the Alice Springs Town Council 11 years ago. His mother is Eastern Arrernte.

In 2016 he was elected to the NT Legislative Assembly as the Member for Namatjira, a bush electorate in Central Australia. Elected to represent another bush electorate, Gwoja in 2020, Mr Paech is currently in the third year of a four-year term.

In May 2022 Mr Paech became Attorney General and Minister for Justice, naming the reduction of Indigenous incarceration rates as a top priority.

Earlier this year he drove reforms to sentencing and youth justice laws.