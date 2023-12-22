"No adverse findings" in NAAJA investigation

North Australian Aboriginal Justice Agency has been informed by NT Police that investigations into allegations made against the Chief Financial Officer, Madhur Evans, have concluded, with no adverse findings or further action warranted against her or the organisation.

This follows confirmation from NT Police that the NAAJA Chairperson and members of the Board had also been cleared of any criminal conduct.

In September it was reported the Federal Opposition had demanded Commonwealth Auditor-General Grant Hehir and the Australian National Audit Office conduct "an audit of arrangements under the NLAP (National Legal Assistance Partnership) that may result in the payment of Commonwealth money to NAAJA". The call came after former NAAJA chief executive Priscilla Atkins, who had been fired, made allegations of corrupt conduct against senior staff members. NAAJA consistently rejected the allegations.

On Friday NAAJA said it had at all times cooperated with NT Police in its investigations and "is pleased that this matter (which was the result of unsubstantiated allegations made by dismissed CEO Pricilla Atkins) has been resolved".

NAAJA Chairperson, Colleen Rosas, said the Board is looking forward to setting its future strategic direction for the organisation.

"We are now moving forward with an update of our strategic plan and strengthening governance, systems and operations to ensure the organisation continues to deliver quality services to its clients and community," Ms. Rosas said.

"I understand that recent events have been unsettling, and NAAJA's dedicated and diligent staff are to be commended for continuing to deliver high-quality and culturally responsive Aboriginal legal and justice services across the Territory."