Mary Fowler honoured among Barbie's selections as an inspiring female athlete

PNG-Australian Matilda Mary Fowler's global star power has risen further as one of nine elite female athletes honoured with their likeness as a Barbie 'roll model doll'.

The 21-year-old, who is gearing up for the Paris games, was announced alongside the likes of tennis icon Venus Williams, Italian Olympic gold medallist swimmer Federica Pellegrini and fellow footballer, Canada's Christine Sinclair, as part of manufacturing company Mattel's 65th Barbie anniversary celebrations.

Fowler's doll comes complete with her iconic on-field look by donning gloves in the creation.

"I wanted to have my Barbie doll replicate when I feel my most confident self, and that for me is when I'm on the pitch playing football," Fowler said, via The Guardian.

"During the design process, it was really cool working with the team to ensure my look was brought to life in my Barbie.

"Being a positive influence, and seeing young girls recreate my look has been so special, and to finally hold my doll and see her wear my bubble braid, my gloves and even my boots, made my Barbie doll unique and connected to me."

Barbie media said the one-off collection is aims to honour athletes 'Who Have Broken Boundaries to Encourage Girls to Stay in Sports and Recognize Their Full Potential'.

"Barbie is thrilled to continue the brand's 65th anniversary celebration by recognizing the impact of sports in fostering self-confidence, ambition, and empowerment among the next generation," Mattel senior vice President of Barbie and global head of dolls Krista Berger said.

Despite her new found status in Australia following the 2022 FIFA World Cup and global fame with European giant Manchester City, her depiction as a Barbie doll left Fowler "speechless".

"I never would have thought that I'd have a Barbie that looks just like me," she said.

"There are so many other incredible women that have been Barbie dolls, and I just never would have thought that I would be up there with them. I'm just super grateful and honoured to be part of this."

After going agonisingly close to ending Matildas teammate Sam Kerr's Chelsea side's five-consecutive English Super League title run at the weekend, Fowler returns to Australia for the national team's final two friendlies against China ahead of jetting off for the Summer Games.

The Matildas host the world no.19-ranked side in Adelaide on May 31 before heading to Sydney, where the Noongar veteran keeper Lydia Williams will receive a home crowd farewell after announcing her international retirement plans earlier this month, on June 3.