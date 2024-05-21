Williams, Whyman named for Matildas Olympic farewell friendlies

Matildas veteran Lydia Williams will receive a celebration goodbye from Australian fans during the side's final on-field preparations for the Paris Olympics in the next fortnight.

The national side is set to face China for two friendlies, the first in Adelaide on Friday May 31 before heading to Sydney on Monday June 3.

Williams, who announced her retirement from international football following the Olympics earlier this month, has a planned farewell from fans at the second fixture at Accor Stadium in Homebush after more than 100 caps between the goals.

"It has been an absolute honour and privilege to represent my country, my heritage, my sport, my family, and many teammates over the past 19 years," Williams said at the time of her announcement.

The Noongar champion was selected in the Matildas 23-player squad for the two-game series alongside fellow keeper, Wijarduri and Yorta Yorta woman Jada Whyman.

Whyman lifted her second A League trophy in as many seasons in claiming her 11th clean sheet for the campaign with Sydney FC on May 4.

The 24-year-old has previously toured with the Matildas squad without debuting for the side, including a call-up to replace an injured Williams for Olympic qualifiers earlier this year.

Kyah Simon, one of just nine players to reach triple-figures in appearances for the Matildas alongside Williams, looks likely to miss her first Olympics since London 2012 - when the Australians last failed to qualify.

The 32-year-old returned home with the Mariners this year after 18-months on the sidelines with serious knee injuries.

PNG-Australian star Mary Fowler is an expected inclusion named for the Olmpic warm-ups.

Fowler's Manchester City fell agonisingly short of the Womens Super League title in England at the weekend when Chelsea lifted the trophy on goal difference.

Despite scoring in the 2-1 win over Aston Villa on the final match day of the season, Chelsea's 6-0 demolition of Manchester United handed the London-based club their fifth-successive title.

"Some players are selected based on past performances, in tournaments and in previous camps, while others are chosen for their current strong form," Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson said.

"With the Olympics approaching, selection is about looking at the overall picture spanning four years of performance and assembling the best team possible.

"I think everyone can do the math here and understand that obviously the Olympic roster will be based mostly out of those that are in this upcoming May/June camp."

Matildas v China PR Farewell Series Games

Friday May 31 - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

Monday June 3 - Accor Stadium, Sydney.