Veteran Matildas keeper Lydia Williams announces international retirement

Matildas veteran and Noongar woman Lydia Williams has called time on her near 20-year international career.

Williams will hang up the gloves following the 2024 Paris Olympics, bringing the longest-serving career in the national women's side's history to an end.

The 35-year-old made her Matildas debut on July 28, 2005 at 15, extending her tenure in the side to over 19 years by the end of this year's games.

Williams, with 103 international caps, is the first goalkeeper and just the second First Nations player to pass the triple-figure milestone after Kyah Simon.

She's also one of two Australian footballers to have represented the nation at five FIFA tournaments.

"It has been an absolute honour and privilege to represent my country, my heritage, my sport, my family, and many teammates over the past 19 years," Williams said.

"Playing for the CommBank Matildas across FIFA Women's World Cups, Olympics and Asian Cups has provided me with memories and friendships that I will cherish for the rest of my life."

"This team is truly special, and I am proud of what it stands for, what it represents for a whole generation of women and girls. It's just getting started and I can't wait to cheer on the team from the sidelines when the next chapter of my life begins."

Williams thanked her family, friends, coaches, managers, teammates and fans for their support over her career, and the opportunity to learn, grow, experience life's challenges and joys, fight against injustices and be shaped into the person she is today.

The Paris Olympics will be Williams' third.

Over the journey, she's carved out one of Australian football's most enduring careers with stints in the US, Europe - at powerhouses Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, and at home where she's won multiple W League/A League Women's goalkeeper of the year awards, among other honours.

Williams is also a member of the Aboriginal and Islander Sports Hall of Fame.

Football Australia James Johnson said Williams "will be long remembered as a legend of the modern game" after a "truly iconic" international career.

"Lydia's remarkable career has significantly shaped women's football in Australia, blending exceptional skill with a passion for progress in the sport," Johnson said.

She leaves an indelible legacy that will inspire future generations of Indigenous and non-Indigenous backgrounds.

"It has not only been through her efforts between the posts, with goal saving dives and vibrant leadership on the pitch, but also in her passion to make the sport better through her role as Vice President of the Professional Footballers Australia."

In recent times, Williams has taken a back seat to current first-choice keeper Mackenzie Arnold.

"With me from the start," Arnold wrote to social media in reference to Williams' announcement.

"Gonna miss you…Thank you for everything."

Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson said Williams has been a perfect embodiment of the national side's ethos, and "makes others around her better as she willingly and generously shares her experience and knowledge for the benefit of the team".

"It has been a privilege to be a small part of Lydia's football journey and I wish her all the best once the next chapter of her life begins," Gustavsson said.

"For the moment, we look forward to coming together to acknowledge a stellar career in the upcoming international matches."

Williams is currently part of Melbourne Victory in the A League Women competition.

Football Australia will to honour Williams at their second fixture against China PR in Sydney on June 3.