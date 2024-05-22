Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
Walker, Johnston 'can't wait' for Bennett but must lift now

Nyk Carnsew -
Cody Walker is delighted with Wayne Bennett's return to struggling South Sydney in 2025. (Image: Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS)

Wayne Bennett will return to coach South Sydney next year but Cody Walker says the imminent arrival of the master coach is no silver bullet solution for the struggling club.

Veteran No.6 Walker played his best football under Bennett for three seasons and was a key reason why the club reached the 2021 grand final.

"That's next year. At the moment we've got far more important things (to address)," Walker said of Bennett's return at the club's Indigenous Round launch.

Bennett, 74, on Tuesday inked a three-year deal in a bid to revitalise the last-placed Rabbitohs.

Seven-time premiership winner Bennett has described Walker as one of the best players he's ever coached. The feeling is mutual.

"Obviously it's a wonderful signing for the club. We can't wait to have him at the club next year," Walker said.

"But we can't focus on that. Wayne's still got a year to coach with the Dolphins and obviously we're not travelling too well at the moment.

"We're trying to turn our season around."

The Rabbitohs take on 14th-placed Parramatta at home on Saturday.

"They're not travelling too well so we're preparing for them to come out firing," Walker said.

Despite his focus on the here-and-now, Walker said it was "hard to explain" the magic dust Bennett sprinkles on his teams.

"You've got to be there in the moment to understand his impact on the group," he said.

"He's a wonderful coach and a wonderful man."

Winger Alex Johnston agreed.

"It's pretty awesome he's back. I'm looking forward to having him next year," Johnston said.

"Again, it is next year, and we've got a big season ahead to get some wins."

Current interim head coach Ben Hornby has Johnston's respect despite the team's performance this season.

"I don't wanna harp on him ... he's doing an awesome job," he said.

"I think it's up to us players this year."

Bennett has guaranteed Hornby will remain on his coaching staff in 2025. The pair share a close rapport - Hornby was captain of St George Illawarra in 2010 when Bennett won his last title as coach.

Nyk Carnsew - AAP

