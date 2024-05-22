‘It’s all business’: Raymond Faitala-Mariner opens up on Bulldogs exit

Former Canterbury club captain Raymond Faitala-Mariner has opened up on his messy exit from the club following a turbulent 2023 season which saw him clash with Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo about the club's training methods.

That included sticking up for Jackson Topine following a punishment at training which has seen the former player sue the club for damages, although Faitala-Mariner says he hasn't spoken to his former teammate since Christmas.

Faitala-Mariner concedes he could have handled a few things differently as a leader, but he's glad everything played out the way it did with the hulking forward "feeling fresh" on the edge at the Dragons.

Raymond Faitala-Mariner isn't bitter about his exit from the Bulldogs.

"I was still learning. I was still new to the captaincy and the leadership role, and I guess my way of leadership may have been wrong," he replied when asked if he stands by his actions last year.

"I've learnt a lot from it, and hopefully it's made me a better leader and now I know what to do and what not to do."

The 30-year-old spent eight seasons in Belmore but it all fell apart pretty quickly with reports he was told he was free to negotiate with rival clubs and then told to stay away from training, although that was a breakdown in communication.

He spoke in December last year about how everything had been resolved, but the club announced in January that he'd been granted an immediate release, with the Red V picking him up for the next two years.

"At the end of the day, it's all business. I'm doing what's best for my family and the club is doing what's best for the club," he said.

"Both parties were happy and had a mutual agreement so it's all behind me.

"The transition happened in the space of a week. Both my side and that side were keen and we had a mutual agreement. I'm glad it all got done."

The sudden departure left some people questioning if there was more to the story, but he insists it was a simple business decision.

Faitala-Mariner confirmed any potential conflicts played no part in the decision for him to leave. (Image: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

"I can see where you're coming from, but as a player, I'm just looking at it from a business point of view," he said.

"They wanted to head in a different direction, and I guess I'm not in those plans. That's what it was. There was talk and both parties agreed, and that's what it comes down to.

"It was a tough time going through all that with the highs and the lows.

"It got to a point where I think the club thought they were going in the right direction, but then a couple of games into the season they had other thoughts.

"They saw what players best suited them, and I guess I didn't fit their mold. I was happy with that and the honesty, and for me it was waiting for an opportunity to arise."

Faitala-Mariner said it was nice to feel wanted by the Dragons and coach Shane Flanagan ahead of Thursday's showdown with his former club.

Faitala-Mariner has enjoyed a strong start to his career at the Dragons. (Image: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

"I think with any player if they feel like they're a priority and the coach makes them feel like a priority then of course they'd want to jump at that opportunity. That's what happened here," he said.

"Flanno made me feel that way and I saw it as an opportunity to (work for someone) who wants me to be in the team week in and week out.

"If I did stay, who knows if I'd be playing or not?

"That's the good thing about having the big Lord on my side. Sometimes you think your back's against the wall, and then he shows favour and another door opens.

"I'm at that point in my career where I'm desperate to play finals footy. I want to see some success come my way, and hopefully we can do that at the Dragons."

