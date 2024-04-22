Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Traditional owners to get Vic renewable project profits

Holly Hales -
Government minister Lily D'Ambrosio says Victoria shouldn't repeat the mistakes of the past. (Image: Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS)

Indigenous Victorians will receive profits from renewable energy projects on their traditional land, according to an ambitious government plan.

Environment Minister Lily D'Ambrosio told the Yoorrook Justice Commission that active efforts were being made to steer revenue streams to Aboriginal groups.

Counsel assisting Fiona McLeod quizzed Ms D'Ambrosio on how the plans could unfold.

"I take it from that, that the Victorian government supports benefit sharing arrangements such as revenue streams from renewable energy projects?" Ms McLeod asked on Monday.

Ms D'Ambrosio replied: "Yes, definitely".

"We are actively ... our intent is to actively establish those."

Ms McLeod went on to seek detail in how traditional owners could benefit from any potential revenue streams.

"Is it your view that First Nations people should have the authority to decide who and how resources are extracted from their land and the terms on which they do so?" she asked.

Ms D'Ambrosio said that was "a hard question to answer".

"How we achieve that is one that must be worked on," she said.

The insight came after Ms D'Ambrosio said "very little" of the billons of dollars of Victorian mining revenue royalties had been given to Indigenous groups.

The total value of gold extracted since colonisation in Victoria in today's terms is $287.4 billion.

Commissioner Travis Lovett pointed out the figure was a lot of money and asked Ms D'Ambrosio what efforts the government was making to return any portion of the wealth to Indigenous Victorians.

"It is a lot of money and very little, if any (has been done)," she said.

"Certainly (there is) no royalties that have gone to traditional owners. Royalties that are collected by the department goes directly to consolidated revenue."

Between 2010 and 2023 alone, Victoria's royalties totalled $149.4 million for gold, $885.6 million for coal and $79.5 million for sandstone and gravel.

Mr Lovett queried what plans the government had to funnel some of its mining wealth to traditional owners so they could take part in the profits.

"What would be required would be personally an acknowledgement by the state, by government, like myself, that things have to be done differently," Ms D'Ambrosio said.

"There is an opportunity that we are developing right now, which is a strategy for critical minerals."

Treaty aims to provide a path to negotiate the transfer of power and resources for First Peoples to control matters impacting their lives, the assembly said.

Yoorrook is creating an official public record on the impact of colonisation on Aboriginal people in Victoria and will recommend actions to address historical and ongoing injustices.

13YARN 13 92 76

Aboriginal Counselling Services 0410 539 905

Holly Hales - AAP

   Related   

Coronial Inquest
Senator slams treatment of Tasmanian Aboriginal remains as backlash continues
Greens senator Dorinda Cox has slammed the treatment of Aboriginal remains, whic...
Callan Morse 11 May 2024
News
Banyar Jagun's crafty and courageous move to get its products on Woolworths shelves
When proud Wiradjuri man Nathan Dureau spruiked his business idea to a major ret...
Brendan Foster 11 May 2024
News
SNAICC calls for affordable childcare for Indigenous families in upcoming budget
The peak body for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children has called for...
Dechlan Brennan 11 May 2024
News
New ambulances part of push to close health gap in remote Central Australian communities
Two new high-tech ambulances geared to help save lives and increase emergency re...
Giovanni Torre 10 May 2024

   Holly Hales   

Kurtley Beale
Returning Beale must 'find his feet'
Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt is well aware of the on-field threat Kurtley Beale...
Marco Monteverde 11 May 2024
Racism In Sport
Judiciary gaffe 'weird', but no issue for Jarome Luai
Jarome Luai insists he took no offence at being wrongly mentioned in the Spencer...
Scott Bailey 11 May 2024
Sport
Eagles eyeing Flyin' Ryan return as confidence rebuilds
West Coast coach Adam Simpson wants Liam Ryan to become Flyin' Ryan again, but...
Justin Chadwick 11 May 2024
Sport
Storm rookie No.1 Sua thrives on Slater's magic dust
Billy Slater is still weaving his magic at Melbourne Storm with new razzle-dazzl...
Joe Gould 11 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."