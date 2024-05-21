"Waiting too long": Huckitta Station Traditional Owners to receive exclusive Native Title possession

The Amapete, Apwetyerlaneme, Atnweale, and Warrtharre Native Title holders of Huckitta Station will receive the strongest form of Native Title under the Native Title Act — exclusive possession.

On Wednesday, Justice John Halley of the Federal Court delivered the decision at the Plenty riverbed, next to the Huckitta homestead, roughly 270km northeast of Mparntwe/Alice Springs.

The Traditional Owners of Huckitta Station will receive 'exclusive possession' Native Title on an area that spans 1700sq km, celebrating on Wednesday by cutting cake.

Senior Native Title holder, Kevin Bloomfield said there was great relief at the wait finally being over.

"After all our stories were written down and sacred sites, we was waiting a long time," he said.

"When that judge comes out and hands over that paper, I'm going to feel happy because we were waiting too long."

The 1700sq km Huckitta Station, with Kwertatye dreaming hill in the foreground. (Image: supplied)

The Native Title holders purchased the pastoral lease at Huckitta in 2010 with help from the Aboriginals Benefit Account, with the Huckitta Aboriginal Corporation (HAC) taking over as the leaseholder.

HAC will hold the Native Title rights and interests for the determination area.

In 2011, research on the native claim began, with the determination application lodged with the federal court in 2020 — one of the longest running claims in the history of the Central Land Council (CLC).

The research for the claim includes the 'exclusive possession', which incorporates the right to take, access and use resources for any purpose - including commercial rights.

CLC chief executive, Les Turner said Native Title rights differ from land rights.

"The determination allows native title holders to hunt, gather, conduct cultural activities and ceremonies in the area, as well as utilise resources from the land for an economic benefit," Mr Turner said.

"What's special about this determination is that the traditional owners hold the pastoral lease, which allows the native title holders to control access onto the station, but unlike under the Aboriginal Land Rights Act, they have no veto right over mining."