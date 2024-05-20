Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Indigenous education peak body alliance welcomes federal commitment to community-controlled sector

Giovanni Torre -
Geraldine Atkinson. Image: James Ross (AAP)

The National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Education Corporation (NATSIEC) has welcomed the Australian government's budget announcement of core funding for the Aboriginal Community-Controlled Education Sector, the First Nations Teacher Strategy, and the First Nations Education Policy.

The Corporation (NATSIEC), which consists of representatives from the state-based Aboriginal Community organisations who are recognised peak bodies for all matters relating to Indigenous Education and Training, said federal funding will provide adequate resources to support their objective for the "coordination of existing Aboriginal Education Consultative Groups and the establishment of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Community-Controlled Education organisations within all jurisdictions".

NATSIEC co-chair Aunty Geraldine Atkinson noted the importance of the funding commitment, along with the need for government accountability on Closing the Gap.

"This funding boost will deliver much needed capacity for the community-controlled education sector. With it we also need ongoing Government commitment and action. Otherwise, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities will continue to face the systemic and institutional barriers that perpetuate the 'Gap' in education outcomes," she said.

Aunty Geraldine said Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities in all jurisdictions need to have a much greater say in how education programs and services are delivered.

"The Productivity Commission's Review of the National Agreement on Closing the Gap tells us that governments have yet to effectively work in partnerships with our communities. Governments must play an important role by ensuring shared decision making and transforming the way they work with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities," she said.

NATSIEC's co-chair Professor Peter Buckskin also welcomed the commitment of the federal government to providing core funding for NATSIEC.

"This announcement marks an important step towards achieving Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples' long called for commitment to forging genuine partnership and shared decision making for improving education outcomes for our people," he said.

"NATSIEC is also pleased to see government investment in a new First Nations Education Policy and the development of a First Nations Teacher Strategy. We will need to build on the work already undertaken through MATSITI (More Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Teachers Initiative) to deliver what is needed around a First Nations Workforce.

"There is much unfinished business to achieve genuine equality of education outcomes for our people, so we look forward to working in genuine partnership to develop these initiatives."

"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."