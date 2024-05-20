‘A badge of honour’: The family connection that’s inspiring Reimis Smith to lead from the front in Indigenous Round

For Reimis Smith, the NRL's Indigenous Round is all about connection.

Or as they say in the Woiwurrung language, "kerrbooonool" which is the name of the Storm's Indigenous jersey and symbolises the players, the team, the staff and the wider community as they acknowledge the Wurundjeri People of the Kulin Nation.

The jersey is even more significant for Smith given it was designed by his cousin Letitia Smith, a proud Wiradjuri Woman with Dunghutti connections, who has helped design boots for players in the past.

Reimis Smith showing off the Storm's Indigenous Round jersey for 2024. (Image: Bray Taylor, Melbourne Storm)

"Storm asked me last year if I had any family interested in designing the jersey," the Melbourne centre said, with Letitia also designing the artwork on the packaging for his coffee roasting business.

"I knew she would smash it out of the park so I asked her straight away if she'd be interested in designing the Storm's Indigenous jersey for 2024, and she was all for it.

"She's my blood so it makes it even more special."

Melbourne's 2024 jersey tells several stories and features the handprints and footprints of the club's Indigenous players Reimis Smith, Ammaron Gudgeon, Stanley Huen, Matthew Hill and Gabriel Satrick to respect traditions and show the significance of belonging and unity.

"When people see the jersey, they'll see our handprints and our footprints. When I say "our" footprints, we included the younger boys here at the club as well," said Smith, who has also represented the Maori All Stars.

"We came together and did that which makes us a part of the jersey.

Reimis Smith and the Storm launch Indigenous Round jersey for 2024.

"It's easy to do a dot painting and not have any personal connections to it, so I think that makes it a bit more personal for the Indigenous boys here because millions of people will get to see it.

"For the NRL to showcase this around the world and give a specific week for Indigenous culture means a heck of a lot because it can educate people on what's come before them and the history behind the culture.

"To have a whole week celebrating that on an international stage means everything because it can help educate people who don't have a clue about Indigenous culture, Aboriginal culture or Torres Strait culture.

"I get to represent the Storm, but I also get to represent my cousin with her design. It's a special round for my people, my family and myself."

Former Storm players Josh Addo-Carr (left) and Nicho Hynes (middle) have inspired Smith (right). (Image: Instagram)

The Storm will wear the special jersey on Friday against the Sea Eagles and then again at home against the Raiders in Round 17, while the Jersey Flegg side will wear it against Penrith on June 9.

Smith has seen former Storm stars like Josh Addo-Carr and Nicho Hynes get to represent their people on the biggest stage, and he's incredibly proud to lead from the front during a round which means the world to him.

"I feel extremely proud. In the top grade, I'm one of the few Indigenous boys here, but I take that as a badge of honour," he said, fresh from scoring a double in the big win over the Eels at Magic Round.

"I want to lead from the front and I want to wear my heart on my sleeve in that ambassador role.

"I'm very passionate about this, and I find ways like this to educate people if I can and showcase that side of me.

"It's hard to put in words how much this means, but it really is just a feeling you get to represent your people. It's something I hold in high regard.

"It's come such a long way. We obviously have this one round, but it's building up and I feel it'll get even bigger in the next few years."

Martin Gabor - NCA NewsWire