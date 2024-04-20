Horne-Francis, Jones suffer hamstring scares in Power's loss

Port Adelaide star Jason Horne-Francis has yet another injury concern after leaving the Power's game against Collingwood in the last quarter to get his troublesome hamstring assessed on the bench.

The gun midfielder has already missed a fortnight of footy this season due to a hamstring strain and he sent a scare through the Power camp after coming to the bench late in the contest.

However, Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley told media post-game that it is likely to be nothing serious.

"He (Horne-Francis) came off with a bit of cramp at the end but he should be okay," Hinkley said.

"But I'm nervous about predicting stuff at this time of the day," he conceded.

Horne-Francis had been one of the Power's better players in his team's 42-point loss to Collingwood.

Jason Horne-Francis left the field late in the Power's loss to Collingwood at the MCG. (Image: AFL)

The Magpies overcame a slow start to overrun Port and eventually win 17.21 (123) to 12.9 (81) at the MCG.

The Wardaman man continued his strong start to the season amassing 24 disposals, one goal and gaining 471 metres for his team.

Despite Hinkley being positive about Horne-Francis' injury, the news does not appear to be as good for defender Lachie Jones.

The Power coach said that given Jones' history with ongoing hamstring issues, sending him back onto the ground would be an 'unnecessary risk'.

"I think Lachie Jones has a bit of a hamstring issue that he'll be get scanned on," he said.

"He has a history around that (and) he couldn't quite get to the power he needed to go back on, so we didn't take that unnecessary risk."

The Yanyuwa man, who made his debut for the club during the 2021 season, has been restricted to just 35 games across his first four seasons after suffering from a string of hamstring issues and a broken jaw last year.