FLOOD EMERGENCY APPEAL: Wujal Wujal recovery

The Gondwana Rainforest Trust has initiated an urgent appeal to aid the flood recovery efforts in the Aboriginal community of Wujal Wujal and neighboring Ayton, Shipton's Flat, and Rossville.

The evacuation of the community is underway today in response to unprecedented flooding in Far North Queensland, leading to significant home losses and extensive damage.

Following the receding waters, the Jabalbina Rangers will promptly commence a thorough cleanup operation.

"We urgently need $100,000 to support the initial response," said Gondwana Rainforest Trust founder Kelvin Davies.

"All money raised will go directly to the Jabalbina Yalanji Aboriginal Corporation, who will undertake an assessment and allocate resources as needed."

In a long-standing alliance known as the Stronger Together partnership, the Gondwana Rainforest Trust maintains a steadfast connection with the organisation.

Rangers and community members ready to assist in clean up efforts post-flooding. (Image: Supplied/Gondwana Rainforest Trust)

Collaborating closely with the Jabalbina Rangers, their joint efforts focus on preserving and rejuvenating the rainforest in the Daintree region.

Ten casual Jabalbina Rangers are available for deployment to assist in the cleanup efforts.

Transportation to Wujal Wujal, Ayton, Shipton's Flat, and Rossville is required.

The Rangers will require resources, including chainsaws for clearing fallen trees, as well as high-pressure cleaners and other tools to eliminate mud from community buildings and houses.

People can donate to the appeal online.