Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation offers support for Indigenous communities impacted by Cyclone Jasper

First Nation organisations impacted by Cyclone Jasper in far North Queensland, are eligible to apply for funds up to $20,000 from the Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation.

In June, the Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation (ILSC) launched a national quick response grants program, to assist Indigenous organisations recover from natural disasters.

Cyclone Jasper hit the coast as a category two cyclone last week and left havoc in its wake with some areas recording more than a metre of rain.

One of the worst hit areas was the Aboriginal community of Wujal Wujal, with the Australian Defence Force (ADF) heading north to help evacuate approximately 300 people and relocate them to Cooktown.

Indigenous corporations may be eligible for assistance through the program if their property is within a State or Territory declared natural disaster area or they require immediate assistance to make their property safe to access.

ILSC group chief executive, Joe Morrison, said his thoughts are with those who have suffered from Cyclone Jasper.

"While we understand that this disaster is still unfolding, the ILSC is on stand-by, ready to support eligible Indigenous corporations as quickly as possible," he said.

"The grants provide a streamlined application and approval process, ensuring Indigenous corporations have more time to focus on immediate recovery following disasters."

The funding can be used for immediate clean-up of a property, work to make a property safe, and for the purchase of equipment to assist with recovery efforts.

The Disaster Recovery Quick Response Grants, continue the Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation's (ILSC) recent commitment of $250,000 in funding to 13 remote Indigenous community groups across Australia that were devastated by floods earlier this year.

Further information on applying for Disaster Recovery Quick Response Grants can be found on the ILSC website.