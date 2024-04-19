Broome cultural leader sentenced for sexual assault of two women

A cultural leader in Western Australia's Kimberley has been sentenced to seven years in jail for the sexual assault of two women.

According to the ABC, Thomas Edgar, 68, will be eligible for parole in January 2030 after being sentenced by Judge Linda Petrusa while he appeared at Perth District Court via video link on Thursday.

In March, Mr Edgar was found guilty of sexual penetration without consent on two occasions from incidents occurring in 2021 and 2022 where separate women had stayed with him.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charges but admitted to penetrating both women, who his legal representatives argued had initiated the acts and that Mr Edgar was the victim, according to reports.

Across the four-day trial, police, hospital staff who treated the women and the victims themselves gave evidence.

Mr Edgar previously served as a director of Broome's Traditional Owner member organisation Yawuru Prescribed Body Corporate.

It's understood Mr Edgar no longer holds his position with the body.