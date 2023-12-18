Munarra Limited, La Trobe University partner in support of higher education for First Nations people

La Trobe University has taken significant steps to strengthen its new partnership with Shepparton's Munarra Limited, enhancing its support for First Nations people and regional higher education access, equity and opportunity.

The commitment sees the University has pledge more than $1 million to establish and solidify the partnership over a three-year period.

La Trobe's investment encompasses a total of seven commitments, with five new additions.

The commitments include providing scholarships for all Indigenous students studying at the Shepparton campus and funding a dedicated role to facilitate student engagement, support and recruitment.

The partnership ensures a three year revenue share for Munarra and confirms Munarra as the preferred partner for cultural awareness training for La Trobe staff.

Executive Director of The Kaila Institute, Uncle Paul Briggs, said Munarra welcomes La Trobe's funding pledge.

"These commitments will enable our partnership to thrive and will deliver tangible benefits to the communities we serve," Uncle Paul said.

"We are looking forward to working with La Trobe University to progress our partnership in 2024 and beyond."

Associate Professor Michael Donovan (left) and Executive Director of The Kaila Institute, Uncle Paul Briggs. (Image: La Trobe University)

La Trobe Univeristy Vice-Chancellor, Professor John Dewar, emphasised the strong connection between the two institutions and their shared values of creating a more equitable and promising future for all.

"The commitments set above reflect the confidence we have in Munarra, its vision and our partnership," Professor Dewar said.

"La Trobe is genuinely committed to investing in tangible partnership initiatives that will help us both achieve our collective ambitions."

La Trobe University and Munarra Limited will formalise the proposed commitments through written agreements in accordance with the memorandum of understanding, which was signed on 3 November.

La Trobe University's Pro Vice-Chancellor (Indigenous), Associate Professor Michael Donovan, said this is the culmination of many months discussions and work undertaken by both organisations.

"This is an important development for the whole community, and it will be exciting to see the benefits of this partnership for years to come," Professor Donovan said.